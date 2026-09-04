‘We Got Our First Victim Easy’: YouTuber Austin McBroom Tests The Daejon Love NFL Helmet Stunt And It Works Flawlessly On Women 

YouTuber Austin McBroom recently filmed a viral comedic video where he wore a football helmet into a car dealership to test the scam method used by accused fraudster Daejon Love. The stunt was in the aftermath of Love pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers football player on dating apps and social media.

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Authorities state that Love used team gear and fake investments to trick 26 women out of roughly $1.3 million across four states. Love, 35, and an 18-year-old accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan were arrested on August 24, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Streamer Austin McBroom tried the ‘Daejon Love scam’ and had INSTANT success.



He obtained a woman’s business card after he asked her to invest.



“We got our first victim, easy. Now I see how he got away with this sh-t.” pic.twitter.com/Lwc7hns5JI — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 2, 2026

McBroom’s Stunt Quickly Goes Viral

McBroom, a social media personality who’s also a co-founder of the popular family channel “The ACE Family,” put on a football helmet and walked into a car dealership as a joke. He walked up to the first woman he saw and asked her to invest money with him.

The woman appeared to agree right away. McBroom laughed on camera and said, “We got our first victim, easy. Now I see how he got away with this s**t.”

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Streamer Austin McBroom tried the ‘Daejon Love scam’ and had INSTANT success.



He obtained a woman’s business card after he asked her to invest.



“We got our first victim, easy. Now I see how he got away with this sh-t.” pic.twitter.com/Lwc7hns5JI — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 2, 2026

Fans Quickly Chime In

McBroom’s stunt had social media buzzing, and they definitely came with varying opinions.

“Women really think athletes just be walking around and driving with their damn helmets on lmfao that is insane,” a fan said.

“Yeah free Daejon fam. These women are bringing it on themselves,” another fan said.

“Aye man these chicks are bird brains. You see a mf finna drive a car with a helmet on & you think it’s wise to invest with him??,” a person asked.

“The amount of stories I’ve heard from women about them being scammed by men overseas in the military supposedly is mind boggling. Like it’s not hard to bamboozle them,” another fan commented.

“Walking in with a helmet and calling her a victim in the same breath is certainly a choice,” a person replied.

“Girl saw the helmet and thought with that many concussions he’ll be an easy mark,” a fan mentioned.

“Yes, women are this ignorant when they perceive a man to have status. Shooting fish in a barrel,” someone else quipped.

Tyreek Hill Co-Signs Fake Relationship With Love

Following the FBI’s arrest of Daejon Love social media uncovered clips where Love claimed to be close friends and training partners with Tyreek Hill. Instead of issuing a standard denial, Hill took to TikTok to jokingly co-sign the relationship.

Hill, a current free agent wideout who’s recovering from a devastating knee injury, even jokingly referred to Love as his “boy” and “bestie,” stating they used to train together. Hill also joked that Love “ran like a 4.2” forty-yard dash and was “really nasty” on the field, adding to the internet parody surrounding Love’s fabricated athletic career.

The former Chiefs and Dolphins speedster even jokingly claimed they used to travel to San Diego together to go wakeboarding. While some sports outlets debated whether Hill was entirely trolling or actually knew Love from casual training circles, the public widely accepted the video as a humorous way to lean into the viral saga.