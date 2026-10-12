‘Who Are You?’: Niners Wide Receiver Mike Evans’ Unique Way Of Telling Seahawks Cornerback Trevon Diggs He’s A Nobody Becomes Viral Meme  

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Trevon Diggs went viral during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. It happened when Evans grabbed Diggs’ shoulder pads and turned him around to read his nameplate during a heated exchange in the Niners’ huge 32-29 road win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Late in the second quarter, Evans and Diggs were jawing at each other after a play. Evans grabbed Diggs’ shoulder pads and spun him around to look at his name, asking “Who are you?” before realizing it was Diggs.

Tampa Bay Bucs WR Mike Evans and Seattle Seahawks CB Trevon Diggs were jawing at each other when Evans grabbed Diggs’ shoulder pads and spun him around to look at his name, asking “Who are you?” The incident became a meme and has since gone viral. (Screenshot/NFL Network)

Diggs Didn’t Like The Evans’ Sarcasm

Diggs, the former All-Pro cornerback who has become a complete shell of the player the Dallas Cowboys once considered a key piece of their defense, responded with an angry shove to the face mask, while Evans laughed it off.

After the game, Evans told reporters he couldn’t tell at first who was jawing with him and simply wanted to know who it was.

“I was blocking him until the whistle, and then he said something like I’m doing extra or something like that,” Evans said. “And I didn’t know that was him at first, because I played against him a few times and we’ve always been cool. He was a good player. And I honestly didn’t know it was him because in the helmet, it’s hard to tell sometimes.”

Evans got the answer he was looking for when he looked at the back of Diggs’ jersey.

“We were talking trash, and I think I like pushed him, and then I was like, ‘Who are you?’ And I I looked and made sure. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s f****** Diggs,’” Evans said.

“And then he mushed me. It should have been a penalty. But yeah, I mean, it is what it is.”

Evans, who signed a three-year, $42.4 million deal with the Niners in the offseason, finished with seven receptions for 116 yards a touchdown. He did that with two broken ribs suffered earlier this season.

RELATED: ‘I Hope She Knows She Did A Horrible Job. With All Of Them’: Fan Blames Stefon and Trevon Diggs’ Mom Stephanie For Current Scandals Involving NFL Bros

Niners Star Tackle Found It To Be Funny

Whether or not Evans’ intentions during the incident matched the interpretation made by social media, the moment was entertaining for anyone watching. That includes Evans’ teammates, who had a bit of fun with the incident when asked about it after the game.

“It’s pretty funny,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “Mike plays with an edge. He plays with a huge edge. Something you wouldn’t expect a receiver to have.”

Fans Chime In

Social media had a field day with Evans actions as the expense of Diggs.

“Diggs will never live this down,” a fan joked.

“It’s written in stone for rest of mankind,” another fan said.

I’ve seen this about 50 times on my TL since the game ended and it makes me smile every time,” a fan replied.

“I’d like to report a murder,” another fan joked.

“Diggs ain’t ever recovering from that,” another fan mentioned.