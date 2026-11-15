‘She Definitely Fumbled The Bag’: Earl Thomas’ Estranged Wife Nina Pleas Guilty To Defrauding Him Of $2.7M, Setting Off Firestorm Around NFL

Former NFL safety Earl Thomas’s estranged wife, Nina Thomas, has agreed to plead guilty to federal wire fraud conspiracy charges for participating in a scheme that siphoned more than $2.7 million from the former player.

Former NFL safety Earl Thomas’s estranged wife, Nina Thomas, has agreed to plead guilty to federal wire fraud conspiracy charges for participating in a scheme that siphoned more than $2.7 million from the former player. (Photos: Getty Images)

Thomas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and is facing up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while jointly owing over $3.4 million in restitution. Her co-defendant and boyfriend, Kevin Thompson, also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and a drug charge that carries a penalty of up to 40 years.

The Scheme And Spending

Beginning around September 2021, the pair used a forged email account in Earl Thomas’s name to secretly drain his funds. The stolen money financed luxury items, such as a $28,796 Hermès Birkin bag, a $52,890 Porsche Panamera, and $5,500 in plastic surgery.

Following their December 2024 arrest, Nina agreed last week to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Marriage And Split

The former couple married in 2016 in a star-studded ceremony, the relationship soured following an April 2020 arrest where Nina tracked Earl to a rental home and confronted him with a loaded gun. Nina officially filed for divorce later that year.

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As a result, Thomas, a former Seahawks star and three-time All-Pro over his 10 years in the league, spent the twilight of his illustrious NFL career engulfed in marriage drama that he helped create.

Fans Chime In

News of Nina Thomas pleading guilty to defrauding the former Seattle Seahawks legend out of money traveled fast and fans had plenty to say.

“She definitely fumbled the bag,” a fan said.

“Can’t trust gold diggin thots,” another critic said.

“Money and betrayal in the same story is a painful combination especially when trust is involved,” someone observed.

“Those lite skin girls, get em all the time huh,” another fan replied.

“A gold digger and now a prisoner lmao,” a someone else joked.

“She need more than 5 years,” another commenter mentioned.

“He seems to have had a really rough road since the NFL. Feeling for Earl,” a fan said.