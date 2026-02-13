‘It’s Time People Adopted Some Morals’: Social Media Influencer and Rumored LeBron James Associate YesJulz Threatens To Expose Seattle Seahawks Star Jumping In Her DMs

A married Seattle Seahawks player is being called out for allegedly being a DM creeper. According to social media influencer YesJulz, a Seahawks player was all in her direct messages following the win and she threatened to expose him after blasting his character.

👀 Hours after the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory, influencer YesJulz posted that a married player from the winning team messaged her privately.



She stated she would screenshot any such DM from a married individual—including a recent champion—and forward it to the…

YesJulz Sends Warning Shot

The Miami-based former talent manager of rapper Kanye West, who’s also the founder of 1AM Creative is known for her work in experiential marketing, social media strategy, and brand partnerships (Puma, Beats By Dre, Red Bull), was blunt and to the point with her post on X on Monday February 9.

“If you slide in my DM’s and I go to your page & see a post with you & you’re [sic] wife, I’m screen shotting and sending to her immediately,” she wrote. “And idgaf if you just won the Super Bowl. It’s time people adopted some morals.” Fans React To YesJulz Threatening To Expose Married Seattle Seahawks Player Fans immediately tried to figure out who the player was. “Sam Darnold trying to get it in,” joked one netizen, referencing the Seahawks QB. Others just thought this was another clout-chasing maneuver. “She is definitely not the first ‘influencer’ he contacted and won’t be the last. Hope there are no kids involved,” They need to slide @YesJulz into a gutter. We need to normalize ignoring whores.” In today’s social media world, jumping in someone’s DMs is seen as a sign of flirting or trying to be romantic, but whoever YesJulz is alleging did so might want to rethink trying her after her threats.

Yesjulz denies the 2014 rumor that she slept with LeBron James, says she was with his friend but never him pic.twitter.com/6cSbyPv2U7 — Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) June 11, 2023

Julz Has Long Denied Rumored Affair With LeBron James

For years there’s been rumors of YesJulz and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James having a fling when he played for the Miami Heat. She most recently shut down speculation in 2025. While acknowledging she did indeed date someone in his circle during his Miami Heat days, she has vehemently denied romantic involvement with LeBron.

In an Instagram live she even said this….

“Did I have relations with somebody he’s friends with or knows?… Did I end up going on dates and trying my hand with someone that was around him at the time? Yeah I did.” “Sorry. I did not fk with LeBron.”

She did so while also expressing a ton of respect Savannah James, the wife of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

What’s YesJulz Doing Now?

When she’s not blasting men for jumping in her DMs or denying relationship accusations with megastars, the marketing guru is an active participant on social media, curating content, managing artists and promoting her ever growing “NeverNotWorking” brand.