‘If Ayesha Said This It Would Break The Internet’: Savannah James Let’s It Be Known That She’s A Huge Fan Of Strip Clubs

With LeBron James competing in his 23rd NBA season and not knowing if he’ll call it quits at season’s end, the rest of the James family have done their best to stay busy. Bronny is his dad’s teammate with the Lakers. Bryce James is a member of the No.1 ranked Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team.

Daughter Zhuri is tearing it up on the travel volleyball circuit. And wife Savannah has fully tapped into the podcast world. James is the co-host of the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast alongside her bestie April McDaniel. On the podcast the two childhood friends delve into a bevy of topics, including things they like to do that may draw a rise out of folks.

Savannah Says She Loves Strip Clubs

Speaking on a recent episode of the podcast, James didn’t hold back when talking about going to strip clubs. In fact, the high school sweetheart of LeBron, told her co-host and anyone listening this….

“I love the strip club and I don’t understand why people have a problem with it.”

Her response drew the ire of top rage baiter himself, Jason Whitlock who quickly shared the video with the caption….

“Has a daughter.”

So I guess in his opinion she shouldn’t go or say she enjoys strip clubs because she has a daughter.

Savannah’s comments quickly got social media talking, with fans giving their opinions on the matter.

“It Ayesha said this it would break the internet,” one fan said. “She always keeps it real no filter,” another fan said. “Awww. Shit. She been inside too long with an idle mind,” a fan mentioned. “I would never want to hear my mother talking about the strip club,” a fan spewed. “She just out here living rent-free in everybody’s head again,” another fan quipped.

Sounds like James is down for a little innocent fun by going to see women dance, didn’t know that was a crime.

What Is Savannah James Doing Now?

In between her trips to the strip club, Savannah is also a devoted wife, mom to Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny, and LeBron James’ biggest supporter.

She’s actively building an independent brand as an entrepreneur, media personality, and philanthropist. In 2025-2026, she launched her luxury skincare line, Reframe Beauty. Co-hosts the aforementioned unfiltered podcast “Everybody’s Crazy,” and continues to lead her mentorship program, Women of Our Future, while appearing as a style icon.

Not bad when you consider she’s been in the shadows of her legendary husband for 23 years.