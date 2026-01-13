‘Michael Jordan Never Did Anything Like This’: Aging LeBron James Gets Shedeur Sanders Treatment As Luka Rises and Lakers Fans Want The GOAT Gone

LeBron James was seen sitting off on his own at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench apparently meditating or reflecting, as JJ Redick instructed the team during a time in the Lakers’ 124-112 loss to the lowly Sacramento on Monday night. The geriatric gang of Demar DeRozan (32) and Russell Westbrook (22) hopped in time capsules and produced 54 points for the Kings.

LeBron James Has Been Accused Of Checking Out On The Lakers (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

With the LA Lakers’ championship dreams turning into dust and head coach JJ Redick admitting that he doesn’t know what to do right now to get the team up to par, especially with Austin Reaves sidelined, social media is pouncing on every opportunity to blame LeBron James. The daily dissection of everything the 42-year-old James does during what is essentially his retirement tour, is similar to the scrutiny and off the wall criticism Shedeur Sanders has experienced as a rookie.

Video Emerges Of LeBron James: Fans Accuse Him Of Being Disengaged

Videos showed LeBron James sitting alone and appearing checked out during a team discussion while he was not playing. LeBron performed well in the game, shooting 8-of-17 for 22 points to complement Luka Dončić’s 42-point performance.

A post of the incident was captioned portraying King James in a negative light. As an uninterested aging player who is only out for himself.

Overrated @KingJames is the absolute worst teammate and "leader" in sports history and the most insidious cancer of all time.



Nobody has destroyed basketball more than that bagless choking no defense loser.



What a total disgrace.



Credit – @mike_daddinopic.twitter.com/OF1EpW89Zy — AirJordans23 (@AirJordans2323) January 13, 2026

Michael Jordan never did anything like this.



Ever.



Credit – @BrickCenter_ pic.twitter.com/LPQ5IDm5wb — AirJordans23 (@AirJordans2323) January 13, 2026

The hyperbole, vitriol and over-the-top hate that LeBron has been accustomed to – and facilitated from time to time throughout his career – started flowing like a river.

“LeBron is a great individual athlete, but he has never been a good leader. He’s also been about himself. Last night was another example,” posted one fan. “Tonight, LeBron James debuted a commemorative “23” patch on his jersey, essentially congratulating himself on his record-setting 23rd season…Lakers lost to arguably the worst team in the NBA,” quipped another. “Still can’t believe this is yall goat,” another laughing netizen commented. “It’s time for the Lakers to MOVE ON a from LeBron James. – Standing around on defense – Can’t score unless he’s in transition – Terrible attitude – Has a big mouth agent – Playing to stat pad instead of to win Take that cute little #23 patch, and stick it on a Cavs jersey,” another Lakers fan wrote.

Tired of this fkn gutless washed ass bum being on my team. https://t.co/RE3kLAcT3T — _LakeShow_ (@_MambaForever_) January 13, 2026

LeBron James Going Out On His Terms: Some Want To Tarnish Legacy

Some of the comments were really negative towards LeBron with many suggesting he has overstayed his welcome in the league. Others, acknowledge that LeBron doesn’t have anything to prove and now that the Lakers have anointed Luka as the franchise star, it’s up to him to lead the team to victory.

“Man bron don’t got shit to prove he don’t give af,” one fan said.



Either way you slice it, LeBron James has had a brilliant career. James’ jersey has a patch affixed to the upper right chest to celebrate his record-setting 23rd NBA season. He debuted it during the loss to the Kings — a game in which his son, Bronny, came off the bench to flush two late threes — featuring a silhouette of his pregame chalk toss and three colored stripes representing the franchises he has played for in Cleveland, Miami and L.A. He will wear it the final 46 games of this season. One many expect to be his last in the NBA.