Shedeur Sanders Is Smiling At Negative Narratives As He Prepares For First Start Of 2026 Season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders expressed gratitude to the team’s coaching staff, general manager Andrew Berry and the organization during a Wednesday news conference as he prepared for a potential starting opportunity.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Huntington Bank Field on September 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sanders made the comments during a media session discussing his role and opportunities with the team following injuries and quarterback evaluations.

The former Jackson State and Colorado star also brushed aside questions about his decision to hire an agent, redirecting the conversation toward football and his preparation for the potential opportunity.

Sanders Thanks Browns Brass

In speaking with reporters Wednesday, Sanders expressed gratitude for another opportunity with the Browns as he prepares for a possible start Sunday amid uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s availability.

“First, I definitely want to thank the whole coaching staff, Andrew Berry and everybody who’s part of the organization for giving me another chance to be here for this year, this season and everything,” Sanders said. “Last year, I was able to see what I needed to see, feel different things during the games and understand what I need to get better at. So, going into the offseason, we worked on that, as well as during training camp. Overall, I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

With Watson in concussion protocol following Sunday’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders appears increasingly likely to get the nod for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Fans Still Question Sanders’ Maturity

As he prepares for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, Sanders was asked about New Orleans’ struggling defense. His response, however, didn’t sit well with some NFL fans.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing. I’m maturing. Like, I could have given a decent answer, but now I’m just going to smile whenever it’s just, like, some questions,” Sanders said.

His response quickly drew the ire of fans.

“A mature person would have given a mature answer,” someone said.

“The moment you have to say ‘I’m maturing,’ it negates all maturity,” another fan pointed out.

“I don’t think that’s maturing,” a fan mentioned.

“Bro, all you have to say is you are looking forward to the challenge, and then let your play on the field do the rest of the talking. Nobody but you thinks this clownish behavior is maturity,” another fan quipped.

“Bro [expletive], and get some PR training,” another person commented.

Sanders Lost QB Competition in Training Camp

Sanders, meanwhile, has had limited opportunities to make his case for the starting job. He has appeared in just two games this season, completing all three of his pass attempts for two yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

During his rookie season in 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.