‘He’s Also The First QB To Get Diddy Status’: Deshaun Watson Has Browns in First Place in the AFC North, But Some Fans Won’t Let Him Shake The Past

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Todd Monken have built a strong working relationship that has helped push the Browns to a winning start this season. Monken’s public and private belief in Watson has been evident, and it’s paid off.



Deshaun Watson has regained his old form and Cleveland is 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North. Despite his success, some fans won’t let him forget his past indiscretions off-the-field. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Monken named Watson the team’s starting quarterback before the season and has continued to trust him through the team’s early ups and downs. Watson has rewarded his coach’s trust by leading the Browns to a surprising 5-2 record and first place in the AFC North. The division is unusually competitive, with all four teams boasting winning records through the first seven weeks of the season.

Watson Comes Up Clutch Again

In the Browns’ 27-24 road win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Watson delivered another clutch performance, throwing for 308 yards on 25-of-36 passing attempts and orchestrating a crucial late-game drive that set up the game-winning field goal.

His performance also made NFL history. Watson became just the third quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to record a game-winning drive in each of his team’s first five victories of a season. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who accomplished the feat with the Dallas Cowboys in 1990, and Matthew Stafford, who did it with the Detroit Lions in 2016. Stafford is now the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams and the reigning NFL MVP.

Detroit Lions in 2016

In his postgame speech, Monken praised Watson’s ability to deliver under pressure, saying the quarterback has “something in him to make plays when it counts.”

Despite Watson’s early-season success, some fans remain unwilling to overlook the sexual misconduct and assault allegations against him, which stemmed largely from massage therapy sessions between 2017 and 2020. Twenty-seven women accused Watson of misconduct, and he has consistently denied wrongdoing. The NFL suspended him for 11 games during the 2022 season after finding that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The final two civil lawsuits related to the allegations were dismissed in February 2026.

Fans Chime In

“Ain’t no party like a Deshaun party,” a fan joked.

“He’s also the first QB to get Diddy status,” a fan said.

“Does that mean he can have massages,” another fan said.

“He’s elite someone get this man a massage his body has to be sore after all these close wins,” a fan replied.

“Y’all should’ve turn comments off for this one,” someone else joked.

“Ayo, that’s like being on the Epstein lisf,” a fan mentioned.

“If Deshaun asks you to party, YOU GOTTA SAY NO!!!,” a fan commented.

“The jokes write themselves,” a fan quipped.

“Who’s bringing the baby oil?,” another fan spewed.

What’s Next For Watson?

Watson is playing in the final season of his five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, and his recent performances could strengthen his case for a new deal. If he maintains his fourth-quarter execution and stays healthy, Cleveland could consider a short-term contract or extension.

However, Watson’s injury history, including two surgeries for a ruptured Achilles tendon, and his lengthy absence from the field remain significant concerns. The Browns must also weigh the salary-cap implications of his contract as they consider their long-term plans at quarterback. Cleveland has additional options, including two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft that could help the team pursue a younger quarterback.

Interest from other teams remains difficult to predict, but Watson could face challenges finding another starting opportunity given his contract demands, injury history and off-field background. Cleveland may offer his clearest path to remaining a starting quarterback, particularly if he continues to deliver results.

For now, Watson is focused on helping the Browns maintain their momentum and compete for the AFC North title, something that seemed impossible when the season began.