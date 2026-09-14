‘I Think We Can End the Deshaun Watson Experiment Now’: Browns Fans Want Team to Bench Embattled QB in Favor of Shedeur Sanders After Poor Outing in Blowout Loss to Jaguars

It only took one NFL game.

Cleveland Browns fans are demanding that second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders replace Deshaun Watson following the Browns’ 34-10 Week 1 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in both teams’ season opener.

RELATED: ‘It’s Where Quarterbacks Go To Die’: Cleveland Browns Ensure Themselves More Losing By Naming Deshaun Watson Starter Over Shedeur Sanders

The Browns were thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars in their first game under new head coach Todd Monken. Jacksonville scored on six of its first seven possessions, while Watson’s performance did little to silence doubters along the shores of Lake Erie about his ability to remain an NFL starting quarterback at this stage of his career.

HC Todd Monken on whether Deshaun Watson will remain the Browns' QB1 in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/GGzzAY0q9y — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 14, 2026

Watson’s Play Was Uninspiring

After securing the starting job in training camp — backed by a $46 million payout in the final year of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract — Watson played like a quarterback returning from an extended Achilles recovery. The former Clemson standout and three-time Pro Bowler threw an interception on his third pass attempt and struggled throughout the day to generate any rhythm within Cleveland’s stagnant offense.

As a result, Watson and Monken finished the game under intense scrutiny, with fans calling for a change at quarterback. Sunday’s result and Watson’s poor play only add fuel to the already sour relationship between Watson and the fanbase — a dynamic that grew even more toxic after Watson publicly called out supporters in August for booing him during the preseason.

“This is insanity."



Cleveland is almost always divided on its quarterback. But Deshaun Watson being named the starter after calling out Browns fans has done the impossible: unite the city against its QB. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 13, 2026

Fans Call For QB Change

Browns fans are calling for second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders to replace Watson under center, flooding social media to express their frustration with Watson’s dismal opening-week performance.

“I think we can end the Deshaun Watson experiment now,” a fan said. “Start Shedeur. Start Taylen Green. Sign somebody off the street. The Browns simply can’t keep doing this to themselves,” another fan said. “I don’t even care if people think Shedeur isn’t the long term answer. He’s gotta be better than what we’re watching right now,” another fan commented. “I predicted Monken would be one-and-done. He and DeShameful deserve each other. Honestly, not sure he makes it through the season. Let the tank-a-thon commence,” a fan replied. “No doubt, not at all. He’s totally washed. Totally and anyone who’s watched ANY football can see that,” someone else mentioned. “Watson is going to need a lot of massages after watching this game tape with the coach,” a fan quipped. “That he sucks as bad as ever and should have never been named their starting QB.

But the Browns are the Browns, so it makes sense that he is their starting QB,” another fan spewed.

Browns Have Quarterback Dilemma on Their Hands

With Watson struggling so heavily in his return from a long layoff and multiple injuries against Jacksonville, Coach Monken must decide whether to stick with Watson or give Sanders a chance to start.

The Browns travel to face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are coming off a tough season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The coaching staff needs an immediate offensive spark to avoid another blowout and build confidence in young playmakers like KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Browns Are in Rebuild

With the Browns entering a rebuilding phase, giving Sanders an opportunity to take the reins makes plenty of sense. After trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, Cleveland’s front office has made it clear that developing its young draft picks is a priority — and that should include finding out what it has in Sanders.

This season is more about evaluating foundational young talent than making an immediate playoff push, making it all the more logical for Cleveland to give Sanders a chance over Watson.