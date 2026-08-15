‘I Was Trying To Preserve My Energy’: Shedeur Sanders Apologizes To Reporters For How He Handled Question About Never Ending QB Battle With Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is prepping for one of the biggest weeks in his young NFL career. The second-year signal caller is currently locked in a heated quarterback battle with teammate Deshaun Watson. As the preseason kicks off in earnest Sanders is hoping to prove to first-year head coach Todd Monken and team brass that he indeed is ready to lead the team as its franchise quarterback.

The always engaging Sanders has been under the gun since the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. With the aforementioned Watson entering the final season of a five-year, $230 million deal ($46 million per season), Sanders knows he has his work cut out for him to be the starter, not only from a performance level. Considering how much the Browns are paying Watson, there’s no way they want him healthy and on the bench at that type of money.

Shedeur Sanders apologizes to reporters for his actions at previous press conference. https://t.co/POBqcAgcEl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 13, 2026

Sanders Apologizes For Sharp Response To Reporter’s Question

Speaking with reporters following Thursday’s practice the strong-armed gunslinger had this to say….

“How’s everybody doing? Good, good. First, I want to apologize for how things was last time I came up here before y’all,” he began. “I dislike when it’s a lot of separation. When something gets between the team and people get painted a certain way and all this different type of stuff. So that’s where I get frustrated, and I shut down. Because it just doesn’t help us win.”

“I feel drained when I express myself to people and places and cameras when it’s not received and taken the right way, or like we’re trying to divide the team or anything like that. That’s where I was trying to preserve my energy from going in depth with a lot of things,” he explained.

That was totally different from the way Sanders responded to questions about the QB competition earlier this month.

“I answered this question a thousand times. We focus on ourselves and what we do, and what we need to do to get better each and every day. So, that’s just something ya’ll think about and y’all care about,” he said then.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders' stats after their first preseason game.



Watson started the first half while Sanders played only the third quarter for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/Sh471SH7wS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 15, 2026

Fans Chime In

“His “actions” were him self admittedly being abrupt with his answers.. which is his choice to be .. but he thought he should have been more insightful.. stand up guy,” a fan said.

“Lol he’s right to be an ass the the Cleveland media. Own it, you’re good,” another fan said.

“He’s a reality star that plays pretend QB in the NFL,” someone replied.

“Once a douche always a douche,” another fan commented.

“He seems like a respectable guy but even he doesn’t know why he’s in the league,” someone else quipped.

Sanders Hopes To Grow From Rookie Season

After losing the starting job to Joe Flacco last summers, Sanders oddly began the season as the No. 3 signal caller behind Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Once inserted as the starter the former Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes star went 3-4 as a starter and finished his rookie campaign by completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, offset by 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 169 yards and one score.

Sanders is hoping to be the guy from the jump and improve on a not-so-bad rookie campaign considering how devoid the Browns were on talent on the offensive side of the football.

Sanders OK In Preseason Debut

Sanders saw limited time in Saturday’s preseason opener versus the Bears, going 6 of 11 for 79 yards and one interception.