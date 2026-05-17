‘Hate Shedeur So Much They Forgave Deshaun Watson’: Comedian Claims White Media Is Rallying Around Former Disgraced QB To Discredit Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly having an open competition to see who will lead the team as it’s starting quarterback this coming season. The candidates are former three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, second-year single callers Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel who both started a handful of games as rookies. And then there’s rookie Talon Green the sixth-round pick out of Arkansas.

RELATED: ‘Comes Across As Her Being Personally Invested’: Cleveland Reporter Says Browns Will Name Deshaun Watson Starter, While Shedeur Sanders Fans Just Want Opps To Vanish

While first-year head coach Todd Monken is claiming it’s an open competition, anyone with knowledge of the situation knows it’s a two-man race between the aforementioned Watson and Sanders, and per early reports the job is Watson’s to lose. As training camp approaches it appears that the media and fans are OK with Watson,, whose off-field life has left a lot to be desired in the past being the starter as long as it keeps Sanders on the bench.

Week 1 Browns starting QB odds are out 👀👀👀👀



Deshaun Watson -174

Shedeur Sanders +136

Dillon Gabriel +5500



Who do you think should be QB1?



(via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/0dqPT0weiR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 13, 2026

Media Wants Watson If It Keeps Sanders At Bay

During a recent episode of the “What Is You Doin?” podcast the show’s host, comedian Brian Tidwell, mentioned that he believes white media and fans alike have no problem with Watson as the starting quarterback as long as it isn’t Sanders under center.

“They hate Shedeur so much that they forgave Deshaun Watson,” he said.

Forgiving Watson for his alleged sexual misconduct and assault with over two dozen women, primarily during private massage appointments is wild. The accusations included indecent exposure, sexual battery, and forced sexual acts. Two Texas grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges, but the allegations led to subsequent consequences.

Deshaun Watson favored to be the Browns starting QB in Week 1 https://t.co/VuL4ZQiTJ2 pic.twitter.com/jCfshsL1Zf — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2026

Can Shedeur Win The Job?

The likelihood of Sanders actually winning the starting job is slim as long as Watson is healthy. A lot of it stems from Watson’s huge $46M in guaranteed money that he’s pretty much received for four non-existent seasons on the shores of Lake Erie. That factor alone will likely keep Watson as the starter heading into mandatory minicamp, training camp and the season.

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In order for Sanders to unseat Watson he’d need to show things like mastery of the team’s playbook during training camp and consistently outplay the veterans daily in camp and the preseason. It’s an uphill battle for sure but one the always confident welcomes with open arms.

Some Fans Believe It’s Sanders Or No One

While the media is thinking one way, many fans are don’t agree that Watson is the correct choice to lead the Browns.

“Sanders!! Every Browns fan wants sanders! What are we gonna give watson another deal if he plays ok and goes 9-8… Sanders gets the starting job! Browns fans are over this shit,, stick with one guy and build the team,” a fan said. “Shedeur should start. Taylen Green with the mixer of speed, size and arm strength has the highest upside,” another fan said. “Anyone but Watson! The Browns need to see what they have in Shedeur. The stadium will be defeaning with Boos with Watson starting,” a fan quipped. “Arch Manning … But until then… Shedeur Sanders,” a fan replied. “None of the players on that Cleveland Browns roster is confident in Deshaun, hell Deshaun Watson isn’t even confident in Deshaun Watson.. Stop playing with Shedeur he should be QB1,” a fan mentioned. “Deshaun will end up hurt again & then Shedeur will be QB1 in the early season & we’ll see his real talent,” a fan spewed.

Only time will tell, but it looks like Shedeur will be battling forces on and off the field again this season.