‘Is He Gonna Throw 10 Yard Passes Straight Into The Ground Still’: Deshaun Watson Workout Video Has Fans Dreading Stiff QB Battle For Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders fans’ enthusiasm about him being named QB1 well before the start of next season, based on his seven-game stint in his 2025 rookie campaign, looks to be premature.

As the days pass and we inch closer to the NFL draft, reports about the Browns drafting another quarterback are getting louder. Adding more confusion is the fact that $230M Deshaun Watson seems to have recovered from his latest injury and will be given every opportunity to regain the starting job.

New Video Of Deshaun Watson Suggests He Will Be Competing With Shedeur Sanders For Cleveland Browns QB1

That means Sanders’ path to starter still has plenty of obstacles. There’s an impending battle with Watson and possibly other candidates for the top spot.

A recent X post from ESPN Cleveland, showing a ripped Watson gripping a football while working out and looking ready to regain his All-Pro form that he once had in Houston, evoked opinions from those invested in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson training for the 2026 season,” the video captioned. “Who do you think will win the Browns QB battle between Watson and Shedeur?”

Fans React To The Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson QB1 Debate

Most of the comments were anti-Watson, but Shedeur still has his share of haters and Watson still has a legion of fans who believe he can be a 4,000-yard passer and dynamic playmaker again.

“And we just traded for Howard to protect this man. Watson season incoming.” said one fan commenting under the alias Andrew Berry’s Burner.

Most fans aren’t impressed by the workout video. They also aren’t sold on Watson, who has bombed since settling charges of sexual misconduct during massage sessions with nearly 30 women, securing a record-breaking bag from a desperate Browns team and then battling injuries, poor play and inconsistencies during his tenure.

“What does this have to do with improving his inability to read a defense?” one fan asked. “He not a better passer than sanders not even half fr now he a better athlete way better but if u looking for a qb passer it’s sanders but if u looking for a athlete it’s him I want SS,” another fan insisted. “N– out here doing rb drills GG,” one netizen quipped. “Is he gonna throw 10 yard passes straight into the ground still? Not sure any of this matters,” one frustrated fan commented.

Judging by his social media accounts, Watson has been enjoying the luxuries of his contract with his new wife Jilly Anais, with whom he enjoyed a lavish wedding in Miami, followed by trips around the world, documented on social media.

“Honestly, I don’t believe Watson even likes football. His priorities are anything but football as seen through his social media accounts,” one fan said. “I think Watson’s confidence is shot,” commented a Browns fan. “12 going win , unfortunately I think 4 is washed up,” another bluntly stated.

Cleveland paid Deshaun Watson an historic bag to lead them to respectability and he hasn’t done it. Now that they possibly found their future starter in Shedeur, Watson’s name is being thrown into the mix again. The level of dysfunction and self-inflicted abuse from one franchise must be studied.