‘Everyone In The Building Wants Him To Play’: Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancé Zo Caswell Drops Bombshell About Legitimacy Of Shedeur Sanders’ Starting Role

Dillon Gabriel‘s fiancé Zo Caswell has been holding him down since high school and the couple got engaged in September 2024. She’s gotten a front row seat to the ups and downs, twists and turns and social media NFL soap opera involving Gabriel, who was a third-round selection by the Cleveland Browns (2025 NFL Draft) and Shedeur, chosen with the 144th pick of the fifth round of that same draft.

Dillon Gabriel’s Girlfriend Says Cleveland Browns Ownership/Management Don’t Really Want Shedeur Starting

After Shedeur Sander’s 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Caswell hopped on a social media post to share some insider perspective on the entire situation. Caswell claims “everyone in the building wants him (Gabriel) to play.”

She also went right at a person’s anti-Gabriel comments on the post, adding “But you wouldn’t know that bc you’ve never played in the NFL or been a couch (coach) right.”

Dillon Gabriel’s significant other claims “everyone in the building wants him to play.” pic.twitter.com/TrDzDsf83m — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) December 1, 2025

Caswell has been vocal in her support of Dillon, particularly concerning his battle with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. At first, everything was sweet with Shedeur carrying a cloud of a social media circus, buried on the depth chart and Gabriel thrust into the starting position. But the tides quickly switched, and the people’s demands to see Shedeur grew. Gabriel suffered a concussion in a game against the Baltimore Ravens and The Shedeur Sanders Era in Cleveland began.

Fans Accuse Kevin Stefanski, OC Tommy Rees Of Sabotaging Shedeur Sanders

His NFL debut start resulted in a win over the Raiders and just like that, Gabriel was a backup again.

The people finally got what they wanted, but there was still an uneasy vibe that head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t committed to Sanders succeeding. During Sunday’s 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it seemed that OC Tommy Rees didn’t want to take the training wheels off of Shedeur. After tossing a 34-yard TD strike, he was rarely allowed opportunities downfield again. Some even suggested the coaching staff was purposely holding Shedeur back from showcasing his arm talent.

Seems like Shedeur was heating and they took the ball out his hands. Cleveland Browns are tanking and Shedeur has to live with it for now — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) November 30, 2025

There seems to be a disconnect between Cleveland ownership and management and the fans who clamored for Shedeur. This was the case from the beginning, so for Caswell to have to try and drop a wet blanket on the Shedeur Sanders situation seems like sour grapes.

Caswell’s comment was interpreted as her justification for why Gabriel was benched for Sanders after clearing concussion protocols. She suggested that the head coach and the coaching staff and the owner (who admitted he didn’t want to draft Shedeur in the first place), have succumbed to media pressure.

“By that she means Stefanski and Rees. Not the players. That explains why they keep pouring ice cold water on Shedeur when he gets hot. Shout out to her for speaking out. I hope she keeps doing it,” one person commented on X, accusing the Browns coaching staff of holding Sanders back when they should be letting him flex his arm talent.

Dillon Gabriel’s concussion suffered in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens has led to Shedeur Sanders assuming the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback position. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Caswell got backlash from fans who felt that she should have just stayed quiet instead of stirring drama. It’s not a good look.

“Didn’t have Gabriel’s loved ones making a mockery of the #Browns before Shedeur’s on my preseason bingo card but here we are,” quipped one fan. “She’s wrong cuz she ain’t in the building …. Folks don’t even understand why they drafted him at all,” another fan added. “So sad for her … must be difficult to live with Sanders fans always on you … Dillon is better with Quick decision but he has no arm … I think Shedeur will improve and be better with time and not Dillon,” one netizen sympathized. “It must suck to be a player in nfl drama and have your significant other just spewing random nonsense that makes you look bad online,” a second netizen posted on X.

Cleveland Browns Fans Want Zo Caswell To Remain Silent While Shedeur Remains Starter

A growing legion of fans believe Shedeur is the better quarterback following Gabriel’s unimpressive four-game stretch as starter. To his credit, Gabriel has thrown seven TDs and just two picks this season, but Shedeur is preferred for his ability to pass the ball downfield.

“i would bet my life savings, no one wants dillon gabriel bro,” a fan said.

Another fan replied, “As soon as DG got in the game yesterday, he almost got someone hurt from throwing a hospital ball.”

This my first time watching a Cleveland #Browns game in full cause of Shedeur….ummm the problem isn't with the quarterback, thats all ima say#49ers #CLEvsSF pic.twitter.com/Y2QmtEHajV — Chubs (@Edwardboutique) November 30, 2025

Most fans thought that Caswell should have stayed out of her man’s business. He’s already on rocky ground and taking shots at Shedeur, who currently is at the height of his popularity, brings unwanted negative attention to a situation that has been at the center of NFL news.

The impact of Sanders’ polarizing first season has even made it to the White House. President Trump has been offering his support to the former Colorado QB ever since his shocking drop to the fifth-round of the NFL Draft. Shedeur is 1-1 with a 3-9 team that looks to be tanking for draft picks. Who knows what the future holds, but Dillon Gabriel’s girl let us know that they aren’t happy with what’s going on.

Zo Caswell has been holding Dillon Gabriel down since high school and she made her presence felt on a social media post when she alleged that people within Cleveland Browns “building” want Gabriel to play over Shedeur Sanders. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Did Zo Caswell and Dillon Gabriel Meet?

Caswell met Gabriel during a summer orientation in Hawaii and has been by his side throughout his college football career, often attending his games.

In a January 2023 TikTok video, she shared a few more details about their relationship, including how they dated long-distance for three years while he played football at the University of Central Florida. When Gabriel transferred to the University of Oklahoma, he asked Caswell to move with him.

Caswell once told KOIN that she still gets “anxious” and “stressed out” watching him play.

“I’m a mess, honestly,” she told the outlet. “Everything goes through my mind, but it is fun at the same time and obviously when you get the win at the end of the day it’s the best.”