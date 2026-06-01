‘He Got More Fans Than Haters’: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Shatters GOAT Tom Brady’s Group Licensing Income To The Sum Of $17.7 Million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to enter his second season in the NFL. The 2025 fifth-round draft pick who inexplicably slipped from first-round prospect to third day draftee may have lost $40 million in earnings with the fall but he’s still raking in the dough.

Fresh off two seasons at Colorado where he boasted an NIL valuation of over $6.5 million is once again getting to the bag and it’s not his four-year, $4.64 million deal with the Browns. And while it has everything to do with football how he’s getting to the bag, Sanders is doing it in a way most wouldn’t believe. The former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback is killing it in group licensing income.

Shedeur Sanders earned a record breaking $17.7 million in group licensing from jersey sales, card collectibles, and more last season 🔥🔥🔥🔥



(Via @FOS) pic.twitter.com/PO6cyftPJ8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 30, 2026

What Is A Group Licensing Deal? Why Is Sheduer Sanders So Popular?

According to Front Office Sports since Sanders was drafted in April 2025 he’s shattered the record deal ($9.8 million) deal set by NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. In fact, Sanders whopping $17.7 million in group licensing revenue last season almost doubles Brady’s group licensing single-season record of $9.8 million.

The earnings come from all jersey sales, trading cards and other collectibles purchases by fans, and it’s a record-breaker. Which when you think about it may not be all that shocking especially when you look around Huntington Bank Field on the shores of Lake Erie on Sunday afternoons. Also when the Browns travel the Sanders No.12 jersey can be found all over the stadiums.

That alone tells you everything you need to know about who Browns and Dawg Pound fans resonate with as their starter and franchise quarterback.

🚨JUST IN: Shedeur Sanders Has Received $17.7 Million in royalty payments in the last year



The previous one year record was held by Tom Brady, with $9.5 million pic.twitter.com/sBDM1FYTiZ — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) May 31, 2026

Fans Chime In

Shedeur’s bag was definitely the topic of discussion via social media after the news broke.

“He got more fans than haters,” a fan said. “That’s five times worth more than his rookie deal,” another fan said. “Some of these mfs laugh at anything. This mf laughing all the way to the bank. While others over here criticizing,” a fan replied. “His jersey sold without the politics,” a fan mentioned. “One of the reasons they didn’t want him going 1st round this number would have doubled at least….” another fan quipped. “They really thought they could hurt him. Dude is worth over $25 million already,” a fan said. “Gotta be jersey sales,” a fan spewed.

“Majority of the people hating on him won’t touch that type of money in their entire earth existence. Just be quiet and watch greatness,” a fan mentioned.

What’s Next For Sanders In Year 2

Expectations are high for Sanders to make a significant Year 2 jump. Following an inconsistent rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, teammates like Jerry Jeudy have praised Sanders for looking significantly more comfortable, confident, and in command of the playbook as he competes for the starting quarterback job.

In first-year head coach Todd Monken’s quarterback-friendly offense Sanders will need to prove he lead the team by doing things like showing command and comfort in the scheme. He must protect the football which is something he struggled with as a rookie, and again as most rookies do. Always confident, Sanders must show that confidence and bravado that comes with the Sanders name and brand.

That along with repetition and competitive fire should bode well for Sanders in this heated quarterback battle with $46 million man Deshaun Watson.