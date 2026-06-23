‘The Kid’s A Superstar In This League and Needs Opportunity To Show It’: Rumors That Cleveland Browns Want To Trade Shedeur Is Music To Shady McCoy’s Ears 

After proving his worth under very unusual and divisive circumstances, winning three of the Browns’ five games last season and being undermined by the reporting of local Cleveland Browns reporters, who said Deshaun Watson would be named the starting quarterback, it seems Shedeur Sanders might get his wish and be traded from the Browns.

Cleveland has yet to commit to a starting quarterback and the saga from last season is dragging into this season, despite reports that Shedeur outperformed all of the competition in training camp.

Cleveland Radio Host Says Browns Are Opening Trade Talks For Shedeur Sanders

The way the Cleveland Browns franchise moves, most people are convinced that the franchise is addicted to self-destruction and losing. Without ever giving him a fair shot, the rumor mill suggests that he might be on his way out of town, as the team fully commits to Watson, the $230M bust – again.

While Shedeur has had his share of haters from the beginning, he’s shown ability and grit that suggests he can excel as a franchise starter in the right situation. Cleveland hasn’t been that situation from the beginning. When owner Jimmy Haslam came out and said Shedeur wasn’t his fifth-round pick, but the responsibility of GM Andrew Berry, that was proof enough that the talented deep ball specialist never had a chance.

Cleveland Media Still Dogging Shedeur

Constant negative reports by local reporters such as Mary Kay Cabot haven’t helped Shedeur either.

In the latest attempt to get him out of Cleveland, Tony Rizzo with ESPN Cleveland said on his radio show that he has heard Sanders could be on the trading block.

“Antennas up. I’m hearing there are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo has claimed to believe that Sanders can be a good QB for Cleveland, but suggests that the Browns don’t feel the same. The team’s actions and refusal to commit to Shedeur seems to confirm this.

“The Browns for whatever reason don’t think he’s the guy and that’s just my opinion,” Rizzo said.

While Rizzo at least admits Shedeur is good, other Cleveland media such as “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” host @ByJasonLloyd is still pushing back:

“I don’t think he’s good enough to start for this team and win anything of substance over the course of the next however many years,” he recently said.

.@ByJasonLloyd on Shedeur Sanders:



“I don’t think he’s good enough to start for this team and win anything of substance over the course of the next however many years.” 👀🏈@adamthebull disagrees:



“He’s not without talent, and I think it’s possible he could be a good player.”… pic.twitter.com/DbizJI7cvo — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 23, 2026

LeSean McCoy Says Shedeur Sanders Will Rise To Superstardom On Another Team

Other analysts, outside of the Cleveland area believe a trade would be a godsend for the talented Shedeur.

LeSean McCoy put it bluntly on “Speakeasy” podcast with Emmanuel Acho

🗣️ "LET SHEDEUR GO!!!"



– @CutonDime25 wants to see Shedeur Sanders go to another team where he can be the starter he deserves to be



WE ARE STILL LIVE ⬇️ https://t.co/t5w2leIxat pic.twitter.com/lHehmyiqwS — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) June 23, 2026

“Let Shedeur Go,” Shady said. “He’s a starter. His stardom ceiling is to the roof. The guy is that good. ’Cause he’s in Cleveland and they don’t win and they don’t do many good things in football. And you have Deshaun Watson, a guy who you owe all this money to, you’re not going to see Shedeur like we want to. Let him go to a team where he’s running the show. He’s still young in his second year, a fresh start for him would be excellent. The kid is a superstar in this league and needs an opportunity to show it.”

Shady also criticized Kevin Stefanski’s coaching, the obsession with Dillon Gabriel, among other things, as roadblocks to Shedeur’s success.

“Now, if you put Shedeur Sanders on a real team, get him some real coaching and some support behind him…He did great things at Jackson State and Colorado.”

The consensus among Sanders fans is that a trade would be a gift to him. As long as he’s wallowing in the muck and more in Cleveland his star will never shine as it should. To put it plainly, he’s way too good to let this franchise try to destroy him as they have done so many other quarterbacks in the past.

RELATED: ‘Going To See The Most Dynamic Quarterback’: Randall Cunningham Says When Cleveland Browns Go All In On Shedeur Sanders He Will Be A Superstar

Shedeur A Saint?

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant wants to see him in a New Orleans Saints uniform.

The Saints would be a good fit for QB Shedeur Sanders if he’s traded by the Browns, according to @DezBryant.



New Orleans is moving forward with Tyler Shough this season, but Bryant still thinks Sanders would thrive in NOLA as a franchise QB ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/j0JC2cbqIA — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) June 22, 2026