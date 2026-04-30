‘Comes Across As Her Being Personally Invested’: Cleveland Reporter Says Browns Will Name Deshaun Watson Starter, While Shedeur Sanders Fans Just Want Opps To Vanish

Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot has gained a name in the business over the past year by continuing a negative narrative about Shedeur Sanders. Anytime we get a report it’s about someone else leading the Cleveland Browns in 2026. The more engagement she receives for hating on Shedeur, it seems the more she elevates her anti-Shedeur narratives and her fame at the same time.

Mary Kay Cabot Says Sources Tell Her Cleveland Browns Will Start DeShaun Watson

In Cabot’s latest post, she really went for the gusto:

“With my breaking news here that Deshaun Watson has taken the lead over Shedeur Sanders in the#Browns QB competition and has the inside track to win it, I think they should declare him QB1 asap and let the 1st team offense start to cook. There’s no time to waste:”

With my breaking news here that Deshaun Watson has taken the lead over Shedeur Sanders in the #Browns QB competition and has the inside track to win it, I think they should declare him QB1 asap and let the 1st team offense start to cook. There's no time to waste: https://t.co/HDkyNnugo7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 29, 2026

Cabot is supposedly an insider, so we have to take her word for it. Most of her sources are never revealed, so we should take them with a grain of salt to begin with. It seems at this point, she wants to be so correct about Shedeur not being the goods, and she played such a part in the orchestrated character assassination of the young man, that she is blind to anything that seems pretty evident to people such as myself and those others with no vested interest in the Browns.

Fans Blast Cleveland Browns Reporter Saying Deshaun Watson Is Starting As Fake News

His attitude toward the franchise and the flaunting of his riches on social media without giving the fans anything they can feel, should tell the Browns all they need to know.

“This comes across as her being personally invested in seeing Shedeur not start. Why is she offering her opinion in this “breaking story”?” one concerned fan commented on X.

“Who told you he has taken the lead? Who is your source? Did you just assume he’s taking the lead or did you get this from a source from the coaching staff and who was it that told you that or is this another QB controversy you are trying to start,” another tweeted.

“He is not the starter until he is announced so, until then it’s just PR to trade his nonfunctioning ass,” one fan critical of Watson’s track record said.

“Deshaun Watson has 2 dozen accusations of sexual assault and he’s coming off a torn Achilles. The Browns need to be done with him. If he were released today, no NFL team would sign him,” another fan commented.

“MKC honestly you need to get off this platform with your terrorist threats of that bum seeing the field, you seem to love to lift up every other bum ass QB on our roster but Shedeur. Maybe actually report on the QB that will be starting instead of coming up with false claims!!!” one user commented directly to reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

“Yep, same Browns. All of it. The fact that minicamp would determine a leader at the most important position in football. Or maybe the fact that someone in the media close to the organization would create such as definitive take off that shows just how dysfunctional it all is,” one netizen quipped.

Why Is Cleveland Reporter Continuously Putting Out Negative Reports About Shedeur Sanders?

Good, unbiased journalism is one thing, but the more Sanders impresses, acts like a franchise quarterback, says all of the right things, treats the people within the organization and community like a franchise quarterback should, the more Cabot wants to misdirect the energy and the narrative towards other quarterbacks.

The Cleveland Browns would be absolute fools to continue to trot Deshaun Watson out on the field. Everyone knows this, apparently, but them. The fact that they haven’t cut ties with $230M bust is perplexing. Thinking that Watson, an age older and coming off a horrific injury after performing like crap when he was healthy, is going to come in and tear the roof off is downright self-sabotage.