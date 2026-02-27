‘Try Harder You Trash Writer’: Shedeur Sanders Supporters Rip Cleveland Reporter For Suggesting Team Will Draft Alabama QB Ty Simpson With No. 6 Overall Pick

Social media users insist that Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot has been pushing for the Browns to pursue any option at QB other than Shedeur Sanders. They claim it’s clear that the Cleveland Plaid Dealer beat reporter doesn’t care for Shedeur, saying her reports are often slanted towards replacing him. Never the future with him as QB 1.

Cleveland Browns Reporter Suggests Team Might Use No. 6 Pick In NFL Draft On Alabama QB Ty Simpson

As we move closer to the NFL Draft, Cabot has been throwing the name of Alabama QB Ty Simpson around as a possible selection in 2026 to replace Shedeur.

She recently posted Ty Simpson from the NFL combine that runs through March 2, talking about how excited his dad, Jason (head coach of the UT Martin Skyhawks) would be if he was drafted by Cleveland

#Alabama QB Ty Simpson on how excited his dad, Jason Simpson, would be for him to play for #Browns Todd Monken, whom he knows well from their Southern Miss connection: pic.twitter.com/NnUIwAE4G3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 27, 2026

Alabama QB Ty Simpson’s Dad Has Relationship With Todd Monken

“My dad and coach Monk go way back. They talk often. He texted him when he got the job. They text a little bit. So if I got the opportunity to play for the Browns It would be a dream come through. I think I’d be in great hands with the team they have and the organization. Of course Coach Monk and what he does with the quarterbacks and the offense. It’s super QB friendly. I think that he would coach me hard if I was able to go there, but he’s going to do it in the right way, so I’d be so excited.”

So there is a relationship there between Simpson’s dad and new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken. That doesn’t mean Cleveland will be risking a pick on a one-year starter for a mid Alabama team.

Also, to be fair to Cabot, Cleveland has interviewed QBs during the combine and has admitted that they will leave options open.

The Cleveland Browns have had informal combine meetings with QBs Carson Beck and Drew Allar. pic.twitter.com/sY2IyJP4tY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 27, 2026

Fans React To Cleveland Browns Reporter Pushing Ty Simpson To Replace Deion Sanders: They Don’t Want Him

Shedeur captivated a large portion of the Cleveland fan base in his seven starts last season. Those who watched his performances and were aware of how godawful the Browns were last season, want Sanders to be named QB1 prior to the season starting, but from all reports, Sanders will be preparing to rise to the top of another crowded quarterback room.

RELATED: ‘Had A Higher Grade On Shedeur Sanders Than Anybody In This Draft Class’: CBS Reporter Exposes Fernando Mendoza Hype, Says Browns QB Is Better

One fan posted Simpson’s modest statistics during his Alabama career and also his lack of experience as a starter.

“I can never take the Browns beat writers seriously,” the fan lamented. 1 year starter they are hyping up btw …DG (Dillon Gabriel) was in college for 10 years and struggled, can you imagine this guy smh,” one fan commented on X.

I can never take the Browns beat writers seriously.

1 year starter they are hyping up btw ..DG was in college for 10 years and struggled, can you imagine this guy smh pic.twitter.com/8wHN9NaYkv — Tommy Lee (@TommyDeeeez) February 27, 2026

Most of the comments were roasting Cabot for what they perceive as her continued campaign to get Shedeur out of Cleveland.

“Oh lord, now you’re pushing for Ty Simpson,” one fan posted followed by laughing emojis. “DON’T NOBODY WANT TY SIMPSON, he’s complete GARBAGE… ANY OF THOSE BLACK QUARTERBACKS WILL DO… MARY K IS AN OLD WASHED UP DISH RAG OF A REPORTER… PLEASE RETIRE.. YOU MAKE OUR STOMACH HURT!!!!!!!,” another fan said. “Try harder you trash writer… We don’t care about you tryna glorify these QBs cause your mission to fail 12 didn’t work,” one netizen wrote, accusing the reporter of trying to sabotage Shedeur’s chances.

Others just didn’t see the logic in taking a QB with the sixth pick of what could be the most important draft in team history.

“The browns won’t use the 6th pick on a non guaranteed starting qb don’t get me wrong he might have talent but in terms of the sixth pick I don’t think he’s a sixth pick qb,” reasoned another fan on X. “Trash. We got 12,” said one Browns fan who wants no parts of Ty Simpson. Quarterback Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot says the team may be interested in selecting Simpson with the No. 6 overall pick.. (Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

There will be all kinds of narratives thrown around during the NFL combine. It appears that Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation will somehow play a role in this year’s draft. Is Monken already cutting side deals to bring Ty Simpson into the fold? Much more to come on that situation, as to Shedeur partisans it appears the Cleveland media is making sure No. 12 has his work cut out for him in overcoming some misguided sentiment once again.