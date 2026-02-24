‘Had A Higher Grade On Shedeur Sanders Than Anybody In This Draft Class’: CBS Reporter Exposes Fernando Mendoza Hype, Says Browns QB Is Better

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going all in on Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza. The organization says that nothing he does, including refusing to throw at the combine will hurt his draft stock or the opinion they have of him as a potential leader of the franchise. He also has co-owner Tom Brady‘s stamp of approval, so he’s good to go.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, is still dealing with doubt and attacks on his viability as QB1 from local Cleveland Browns reporters, such as Mary Kay Cabot, who offers a new option at the position for the franchise in her analysis each week.

RELATED: ‘Typical Browns Media/Fans Idiocy, Willis STINKS’: Browns Reporter Says Andrew Berry Open To Bringing In $35M Malik Willis To Replace Shedeur Sanders

CBS’ Emory Hunt Says Shedeur Sanders Is Better Than 2026 Projected No. 1 Fernando Mendoza

With the fallout behind the Shedeur Sanders situation, you can expect the media and NFL to prop up Mendoza as much as possible and ignore any potential warts.

Despite the trimmings and confetti being thrown, CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt says there is no QB amongst this 2026 class that is a better signal caller than last year’s draft drop Shedeur Sanders — including Mendoza.



CBS Sports' Emory Hunt believes there is no QB in the 2026 class who is better than Shedeur Sanders, even projected #1 pick Fernando Mendoza.



"There is not, and not even Fernando Mendoza. I have a higher grade on Shedeur Sanders than I did on anybody in this draft class," Hunt… pic.twitter.com/DPkLkjZskI — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) February 24, 2026

While appearing on 92.3The Fan, Hunt said:

“There is not, and not even Fernando Mendoza. I have a higher grade on Shedeur Sanders than I did on anybody in this draft class,” Hunt said. Shedeur Sanders Draft Drop Still Has Folks Scratching Their Heads

Hunt was expressing the sentiment that many draft analysts agree with. Mel Kiper has been anointed the king of draft evaluations, as he’s been covering the draft for ESPN since 1984. He was livid and perplexed when Shedeur dropped out the first round, as he had the Colorado signal caller going in the first five picks. Collusion such as what we witnessed with Sanders also affects the credibility of the draft analyst. Especially if he’s not in on the job.

Mendoza was the leader of a feel good college story about a band of older-age misfits who were brought together by a force of coaching known as Curt Cignetti and elevated the football’s disregarded program to mythical heights.

Now that the band is gone and the innocent collegiate atmosphere is giving way to unrelenting Sundays behind center for a team like the Raiders that need more talent than just a quarterback with a nice smile and positive energy, the truth will be revealed.

Fans React To Emory Hunt Saying Shedeur Sanders Is Better Than QBs Of 2026 Draft

Shedeur Sanders is the most polarizing and divisive name in sports. Fans reacted to Hunt’s provocative take.

“Mendoza isn’t better than: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough,” said one fan listing four picks from 2025 that are better than the projected 2026 overall pick. “Imagine Cleveland fans doggin their own quarterback,” said another on X. “Shedeur was projected #2 for at least three months prior to skipping all combined events and team interviews. Literally has nothing to do with how he played in college, because he won all the awards.” “Bad class, if they can’t beat a fifth-rounder who was passed on by every team at least 3 or 4 times,” added another.

The anti-Shedeur contingent went at Hunt’s analysis with claws on.

“Is Emory Hunt on the Browns payroll,” asked one netizen. “I just don’t understand the Shedeur thing. I’ve watched his film and it screams backup,” said another. CBS NFL reporter Emory Hunt says he had Shedeur Sanders, who dropped to fifth in the 2025 NFL Draft, graded higher than anyone in this year’s draft class, including No. 1 projected overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. (Getty Images)

The Shedeur Sanders conversation is no longer about whether or not he can play. He proved that last season, giving hope by displaying sheer guts and talent for a godawful Browns team. You would think the fans would be excited to see what Shedeur can do with a full season of preparation and severe upgrades across the offense and in the coaching staff.

RELATED: ‘They Handed It To Drake Maye’: Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Calls Out Cleveland Browns For Dragging Feet With Shedeur Sanders

It’s just different when discussing Shedeur. And to be honest, Fernando Mendoza is the beneficiary of the drama.