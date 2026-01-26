‘I Want A Genuine Explanation’: Furious Fans Are Blaming Deion Sanders For Shedeur Sanders’ Historic Rookie Pro Bowl Selection

After the draft plunge, the character assassinations, criticisms and the mistreatment by the Cleveland Browns organization during the season, the maligned rookie Shedeur Sanders did enough to earn the respect of the NFL and will represent the Browns as a Pro Bowler.

LETS GOOOO! The NFL is a complete joke! Shedeur Sanders is now a pro bowl quarterback! This is one of the metrics they use for hall of fame! This is a complete joke that 20 QBs said no and now because of that he's a prop bowler! Wow NFL be better! pic.twitter.com/IE2ticseSA — ⚾️ 𝐵𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝑅𝓊𝓅𝓅 🏁 (@Rupp45) January 26, 2026

It’s the kind of blessing that Sanders is used to as he walks through the fire with his head held high and his father’s pedigree leaking from his skin. His performance in the seven games he played as a rookie (winning three of Cleveland’s five games this season) can’t be analyzed without acknowledging the numerous pitfalls and media attacks and disrespect from within his own organization that would have crushed most rookies just trying to ball and turn a losing franchise into a winner.

On Monday, the Browns’ rookie quarterback was added to the AFC’s roster. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

Shedeur Sanders Breaks Into Pro Bowl Glory With The Usual Suspects

Bills QB Josh Allen is the AFC’s starter. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert is the reserve. Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye was the other reserve, but his energies will be focused on bringing the New England Patriots franchise its first championship in the Post-Tom Brady Era in Super Bowl LX. Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and other quarterbacks are battling injuries and apparently Sanders was next in line over guys such as Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud having better numbers.

Shedeur Sanders Shined In Darkest Time As Rookie Quarterback

We all know why the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft was named a Pro Bowler, because anybody with untainted eyes could see that he represented everything benign a winner and survivor in the NFL is about. In addition to his flamboyance, he’s incredibly likeable and has brought more publicity to the Browns and the city of Cleveland than any athlete the franchise has ever had. And that’s going back about a century.

In eight appearances (seven starts), Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, and his passer rating (68.1) and QBR (18.9) were not sensational.

But we do know he was playing for a godawful franchise, with no preparation as the first-string QB until he was thrust into the job. We can focus on numbers and ignore what we actually saw him accomplish in the midst of a tank season and in horrible weather conditions, with a lame duck head coach. That means very little, because the future is bright in Cleveland if they invest in Shedeur because so many clothes are invested in his success and failure. It’s a phenomenon the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time.

Shedeur fans were elated and totally understood why he was chosen.

“Deserved and if you disagree you don’t know ball,” one fan said.

There were a bunch of others who have based their entire existence on Shedeur’s failure and a disdain for his dad, Deion. So they are losing it right now.

Pro Bowl is a joke now… https://t.co/sRh7zGFeqc — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 26, 2026

“Pro Bowl is a joke now…The NFL is an absolute joke. The NFL is ruining their product. There’s not a parallel universe in the galaxy that has Shedeur Sanders as a pro bowl quarterback. This is absolutely maniacal.” “AFC North QBs this season: Joe Burrow: not a Pro Bowler Lamar Jackson: not a Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers: not a Pro Bowler Shedeur Sanders: Pro Bowler Some of course blamed Deion…again” “Explain to me why Shedeur Sanders deserves a spot in the Pro Bowl? I want a genuine explanation other than him being Deion’s son,” another sniffling fan complained.

Shedeur Sanders Is First Fifth Round Pick To Make A Pro Bowl As Rookie Since Puka Nacua In 2023

Sanders has become the first fifth-round pick to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie since Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in 2023. The Browns finished the season 5-12, with Shedeur playing the final seven games. Unsupportive head coach Kevin Stefanski was fired then hired by the Atlanta Falcons.

Some people still believe that there’s a chance Sanders won’t be the starting quarterback next season, which will only complicate the situation further and infuriate the public. His Pro Bowl selection is proof that his trajectory is up, no matter how you try to slice it.