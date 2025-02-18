“I’ll Put Hands On Him If He Steps On The Field Again”: Stephen Weatherly Dislikes Jackson Mahomes and Thinks Patrick Mahomes’ Family Is Hurting $500M Brand

Word on the streets is Patrick Mahomes is not a fan of Dave Portnoy’s Barstool organization and the scheduled “Rough N Rowdy” throwdown between his dad, Pat Mahomes Sr. and ex-Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker. The future brawl was announced shortly after a video of an alleged confrontation between the two former MLB pitchers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans went viral.

It was later discovered it was probably orchestrated as pre-hype for Portnoy to announce the fight.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Not A Fan Of Barstool

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, gave some insight into his feelings about the media and entertainment company.

During Super Bowl Media Day, “Bussin’ with The Boys” host and former Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan asked Mahomes if he would come on their podcast now that they are no longer affiliated with Barstool Sports.

“It definitely improved ya’ll’s chances, that’s for sure,” Mahomes replied. “Let’s make that happen now.”

Mahomes could have been joking, but after the video went viral, Portnoy shared his frustration about Mahomes’ comment, prompting Lewan and former NFL linebacker and co-host Will Compton to discuss the Chiefs QB’s hate for Barstool Sports.

“Patrick is openly not a fan of Barstool Sports,” Lewan said.

“I was surprised that Dave did not know Mahomes didn’t like Barstool,” Compton added. “We had even gotten close [to having Mahomes on the show] before. … He was close to coming on, and ultimately, he was choosing not to do anything Barstool-related.”

Knowing that Mahomes doesn’t think his brand meshes with Barstool Sports, Portnoy taunted the quarterback after his father signed the paperwork to box Rocker.

Dave Portnoy Taunts Patrick Mahomes II About Signing His Dad To Fight John Rocker

If anything, Portnoy has a Vince McMahon-like quality to how he creates drama and stages incidents to craft a storyline building up to an event.

“Just to show that I don’t hold grudges, I know Patty Mahomes — the Super Bowl guy, the guy who just got his doors blown off — said he hated Barstool. Well, now your dad’s fighting in our company against John Rocker,” Portnoy said.

“So I’ll save a seat — free of charge. … No bad blood, we can make up and watch your dad fight. That’s an open invite. You say you don’t like us, I get your dad to fight John Rocker at ‘Rough N’ Rowdy.’”

Former NFL Player Stephen Weatherly Wants Mahomes Family to Protect The Brand

There’s probably a major market for this fight, but former NFL defensive end Stephen Weatherly appeared on The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast and doesn’t think Pat Mahomes’ brand needs to be affiliated with a potential circus. He also believes that Mahomes’ family needs to be cautious with how they represent themselves in public and the backlash it can cause on Mahomes’ brand.

“I just feel like when you’re taking certain people’s money you just go to do certain stuff,” Weatherly said referencing Mahomes Sr. getting into bed with Portnoy. “I’m not saying be docile and convert and all that stuff. Your son is getting half billion from the NFL. Just be chill and go start a business or something like that, go build a platform.

Weatherly thinks Mahomes Sr. should get his money and build a following while also protecting the family brand.

“To have a notable character and have a persona in the media is cool. It’s also a brand,” Weatherly added “At least, (Mahomes Sr.) should think about it, like, I’m an example for the next generation for how they can handle themselves no matter what they look like. If you are in the vicinity of one of the world’s best — in this case it’s football and my son — let me show you how to walk the walk and talk the talk, and if I’m going to be associated with someone else’s brand let me show you how to uphold it and actually add value to it.”

Weatherly continued: “Don’t let me be the example of how to take away from someone else light, shine or moment. So unless this is a bigger play for bad publicity because all publicity is good publicity than cool, but like, c’mon, dawg.”

Weatherly Doesn’t Like Jackson Mahomes

Weatherly also expressed his feelings about Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes, who grew to popularity by recording TikTok clips at every stadium the Kansas City Chiefs played and then fell out of grace after dancing on the memorial of deceased Washington football legend Sean Taylor. Then he got into a legal tangle after some questionable behavior at a party.

“I didn’t like him on the sidelines when he got too close,” Weatherly said. “I told him I’ll put hands on him if he steps on the field again. ’Cause I was crazy like that.”

Weatherly shared a story about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, fan etiquette, what celebrities are able to do at games and how non-celebrities — which he considered Jackson Mahomes to be — should conduct themselves.

Weatherly Contrasts Fan Levels Using Greek Freak and Jackson Mahomes

“We were out there in Green Bay playing early one year,” the former Minnesota Vikings player said. “When you play at Green Bay early in the season when it’s warm all the celebrities come out. So one year Giannis was on the sideline, and when you’re at Green Bay the opposite tunnel is like through the middle of the goal post.

His 7-foot-11 self was up there clapping saying, yeah, we are gonna beat you,” Weatherly recalled. “Our starting defensive end looked at him and said, ‘Who are you talking to?’ Giannis said, ‘I’m talking to both of y’all,’ and we both looked at each other and said, like’ ‘We’ll beat your ass.'”

Former NFL player says NBA star Greek Freak knows how to behave on the sidelines. (Getty Images)

“Giannis is a celebrity. Patrick Mahomes’ brother is not,” said Weatherly. “They’ll always be in the mix, but they always know where to be, he (Giannis) was behind the ropes. Patrick Mahomes brother (Jackson) was on the other side of the rope walking around on the field during warmups. So, to hear he also has a problem respecting authority figures elsewhere for all of these other reasons sounds like it’s on brand.”

Rocker is helping to hype the tension with a series of tweets.

“Hearing Pat Mahomes Jr’s team of woke suits is trying to dissuade Pat Sr from fighting me,” Rocker posted. “Why don’t we sweeten the pot. I will put a percentage of my purse towards a charity my X followers choose. Mahomes Sr will put a percentage of his purse towards his son’s charity.”

“I guess they f***ing hated each other since their playing days [in] baseball,” Portnoy said on social media, fueling the fire. “I mean, I guess not surprising. Everyone has beef with John Rocker.”

Rocker recently revealed that the Chiefs’ signal caller is trying to prevent his father from being in this fight.

The Disrespect Of Patrick Mahomes II following Super Bowl Loss Is Puzzling

That could be cap. The quarterback could be in on the money grab as well. He certainly doesn’t need the cash, so the verdict is still out on whether or not Patrick Jr. is in on this “Rough N Rowdy” match between former MLB pitchers Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker on April 19.

For some reason people have gotten really comfortable with disrespecting Patrick Mahomes. Droves of analysts and fans were calling the three-time Super Bowl champion the GOAT a season ago after winning back-to-back championships.

All he did in 2024 was win game after game in any fashion that he had to and with whatever players were on the field. He didn’t make the Pro Bowl and then, when he lost to the Philadelphia Eagles – one of the most loaded teams in NFL history – those same people and others who were haters lying in the cut waiting for this vulnerable Mahomes moment couldn’t wait to discredit his standing.

Or take straight shots. He doesn’t comment on the issues surrounding his family, whom he loves dearly and has been instrumental in his success. But wouldn’t it be something if he ran into the ring to help his dad as Rocker is pummeling him? It would break the internet. Don’t leave anything past Portnoy.