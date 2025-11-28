‘Shedeur Sanders Is The Most Powerful Black Man Since 2009’: Kendrick Perkins Compares Cleveland Browns Rookie To Barack Obama

If ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was attempting to get a reaction out of the masses on Thanksgiving, he succeeded with arguably the worst take he’s ever made.

Perkins, the former one-time NBA champion and defensive force who played 14 seasons in the league, has been known to exaggerate and stretch the truth a bit with his takes, and he did just when asked about Shedeur that during a recent podcast appearance.

Kendrick Perkins Says Shedeur Sanders Is Most Powerful Player In Sports

“Shedeur Sanders is the most powerful Black man since 2009,” Perkins began. “You know what happened in 2009? That’s when President (Barack) Obama got elected in office. He’s the most powerful Black man since 2009… When Shedeur Sanders is on the field … and when I say powerful, powerful because it’s two sides of it. Right? Think about it: You got the black community. He’s bringing the whole Black community together. I ain’t ran across one Black person that done said one bad thing about Shedeur.”

Perk even called the former Jackson State gunslinger “the most powerful player in sports.”

Kendrick Perkins says Shedeur Sanders is the most powerful black man since President Obama



“That’s because he has the balance. He has the balance of that ‘I’m arrogant, but I’m humble too,’” Perkins extolled. “He’s having fun with this. He’s the most powerful Black man in sports. As a matter of fact, he’s the most powerful player in sports.”

Using the words powerful, Barack Obama and Shedeur Sanders in the same sentence just doesn’t sit well with most fans. The correct word to describe Sanders would be polarizing.

Fans Clown Perkins For Comparing Shedeur Sanders To President Obama

It didn’t take long for fans to come for the former Boston Celtics center.

“Someone please take his mic. He doesn’t speak for us,” one fan said. “Giving Kendrick Perkins a platform to speak was one of the worst mistakes anyone has ever made,” another fan said. “Perk off the percs again,” mentioned another fan. “That’s the dumbest comparison I’ve ever heard,” quipped another fan. “Sometimes I can’t tell the difference between sarcasm and stupidity,” another fan spewed. “Kendrick Perkins is the most retarded Black man since Beetlejuice,” one fan said.

Sanders Ready For Second Start

In his first career start Sanders played OK, going 11-20 for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Browns (24-10) win. Although his play wasn’t good enough to earn a game ball or hardly much praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski, Sanders isn’t letting it affect his confidence as he heads into his second start.

“I think I showed a couple of great pieces, and there’s some things I wish I could get back,” Sanders said after his big win. “But, man, a win is crazy. It’s amazing. You know? Off of one week of practice. This is one week of practice! So imagine what a full offseason look like! It get dangerous!”

“A lot of people want to see me fail and … it ain’t gonna happen. It ain’t gonna happen,” he vowed.

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is set to make his second career start this weekend. The task will be much tougher than the former Colorado Buffaloes’ star first start against the hapless Raiders, as the Browns host the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers in Sanders first home start.

Cleveland Browns Expecting Another Packed Stadium

Browns fans showed up in droves last weekend in Vegas for Sanders’ first start, and the expectancy is they’ll pack out Huntington Bank Field on the shores of Lake Erie to see the quarterback that most have been clamoring with team brass to play for his first home start. Ever since his draft plummet from first-round talent to fifth-round pick, all eyes have been on Coach Prime’s youngest son and the Browns organization, and, according to ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick “Big Perk” Perkins, all that’s done is make Shedeur the “most powerful black man since 2009.”