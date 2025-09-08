‘Organization Thought I Couldn’t Play Anymore’: Aaron Rodgers Humiliates The Jets and Daniel Jones Embarrassed NY Giants Without Playing Them

The has-beens, never-beens and soon-to-be quarterbacks all shined Week 1 in the NFL. Let’s go back to Friday night when Justin Herbert and the Chargers, 1-7 in their last eight games against Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs, were able to defeat the three-time Super Bowl champ, 27-21.



Justin Herbert masterclass against the Chiefs:



⚡️ 25/34 (74%)

⚡️ 350 Total Yards

⚡️ 3 Touchdowns

⚡️ 131.7 Passer Rating pic.twitter.com/fdYH07baTA — ChargersWorld (@ChargersWorld) September 6, 2025

Huge step for Herbert who is already considered to be on his way to elite status.

Aaron Rodgers & Justin Fields Find Redemption In Week 1



Sunday was redemption day for some signal callers who had the pressure of the world on their shoulders.

Aaron Rodgers, who was released by the Jets at the end of last season and begged to retire by fans on social media, dipped into the fountain of youth.

The future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers threw four TD passes and got his revenge against a Jets team who assumed he was done leading an NFL team with efficiency.



When asked if the win was any vindication, Rodgers, who moved to fourth all-time on the NFL career TD pass list with 507, said.

“There were people in the organization who thought I couldn’t play anymore. It was nice to show them that I still can.”

The comprehensive list of QBs with 240 Pass Yards, 4 Pass TD and 0 INT in their team debut over last 60 NFL seasons



– Aaron Rodgers (Week 1 vs Jets)



End of list pic.twitter.com/o2cI0OQKMA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 7, 2025

On the flip side, Jets quarterback Justin Fields never reached his potential in stops in Chicago and as the Steelers starting QB for seven games before getting benched for Russell Wilson last season.

Fields admitted that he didn’t do enough to keep the Steelers starting job. In his case, he flipped locations with Rodgers. Despite the close loss, Fields did nothing to shake the faith of Jets fans that believe he is the guy who can turn the franchise around and keep it in a winning direction. The former No.11 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021, threw for 218 yards and a TD and no interceptions. He used his legs masterfully to extend plays and pick up tough first downs.



Proud of Justin Fields today.



266 yards

3 touchdowns

0 interceptions

0 fumbles

119.1 passer rating

32 points#nfl #chicagobears #pittsburghsteelers #newyorkjets pic.twitter.com/YxKlTvRDrd — 1920 BEARS (@1920bears) September 7, 2025

Geno Smith & Daniel Jones Franchise QBs?

Geno Smith was supposed to be done years ago before he resurrected his career under Pete Carroll in Seattle and then followed the 73-year-old coach to the Raiders. Geno threw for 362 yards leading the Raiders to a 20-13 opening game victory over the New England Patriots and their young quarterback Drake Maye.

The biggest story coming out of week one was the play of former NY Giants franchise flop Daniel Jones. Leaving New Jersey seems to be the best thing for Jones as he had the game of his career in his first game with the Indianapolis Colts. Starter Anthony Richardson missed his shot because of injury and Jones snatched the starting job away in four quarters of unforeseen greatness.



DANIEL JONES WAS NOT THE PROBLEM GET THAT THROUGH YOUR HEAD!

pic.twitter.com/4BneX5jdm4 — EvrythingNYGiants (@evrythingNYG) September 7, 2025

Indianapolis was the first team since 1977 to score on every possession in a 33-8 win over Miami. Jones completed 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. He also had two quarterback sneaks for his first rushing scores.

Jones, Smith, Rodgers and Fields were probably among the least likely quarterbacks to shine on opening week. The big boys such as Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, who overcame a 15-point defect with four minutes left to shock the Baltimore Ravens, didn’t disappoint.



Don’t be a prisoner of the moment. All of these guys are professionals and any given Sunday someone can do something to completely change the narrative of their career.