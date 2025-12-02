‘You Working With Kevin Stefanski To Sabotage Shedeur’: Hop Scotch Fumbles, Lazy Routes, Berating Of Rookie QB Got Fans Saying Jerry Jeudy Is Double Agent

Video that emerged of veteran Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy screaming and getting very animated with quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the sideline during the team’s 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, has infuriated some football fans, who were quick to point out how Jeudy’s lack of production and his apparent lack of hustle on several plays in the game didn’t warrant his verbal abuse of a rookie quarterback.

NFL Fans Blast Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy For Sideline Tirade Towards QB Shedeur Sanders

One fan, in a video on X posted by Shedeur Sanders TV, didn’t approve of the four-year veteran’s posture during a heated communication with Sanders on the sidelines that started with Sanders sitting down holding an iPad and ended up with both men face-to-face.

“Jerry Jeudy, all I got to say is you can go ahead and sit the F-k down. Real shit, like we are not watching Browns games to see you at all. The only reason I even check the score of the Browns game is to see what the F-k Shedeur is doing. Nobody is checking for you. Especially considering the fact we all know that you’re an agent of destruction for Kevin Stefanski. We all know you on his side. We picked up on that shit last week. Shedeur throwing absolute, 40-yeard steamers out there and what you do? You get to play hopscotch and shit and fumble that MFer…man get on somewhere.

Fans Accuse Jerry Jeudy Of Sabotaging Shedeur Sanders With Delusional Justin Jefferson Mentality

“Now this week you all up in Shedeur face pointing at the iPad clapping like you Justin Jefferson?” the fan concluded in the video. “Especially when we know you are working with Kevin Stefanski to sabotage Shedeur. All these weeks that Dillon Gabriel was sitting at the QB position throwing them ham sandwiches, you didn’t say nothing to him…You are not good enough to have that kind of attitude. ‘First Time I’ve Watched A Cleveland Browns Game’: Shedeur Sanders Has Made Forgotten Cleveland Browns Franchise Relevant To A New Generation

The video, which has over 50K views, had plenty of supporters.

“Jeudy where was all that energy when Flacco or Dillon was your qb…man catch the ball and have a seat,” a fan on X commented. “And the crazy thing is @ShedeurSanders the wide receivers that are good enough would NEVER do this. Jeudy know he’s weak… And he’s an agent. I honestly think dude is sabotaging,” another fan bluntly stated. “That was disrespectful the way he was in his face. I’m happy Shedeur was calm. Thank god the center came over and pushed him out his face. I only watched the Browns because of Shedeur Sanders #12,” said another fan admitting that they only watch the Browns because of Shedeur Sanders.” “It’s good to know more people noticed that nonsense. That clown owes Shedeur a public apology,” demanded another fan on X.

Is the Sabotaging of Shedeur Sanders A Concocted Conspiracy Theory?

Other fans agreed that Jerry Jeudy was out of line. But not all agreed that Jeudy is in on some sort of sabotage plan led by Stefanski.

“Now i agree that jeudy shouldn’t have done that but for the love of god stop with this stefanski is trying to sabotage shedeur,” begged one fan on X. “If shedeur looks good then stefanski would keep his job. He made extra practice periods for shedeur to work. He watches extra film with him to prepare.

Now Jerry Jeudy has been caught up in the conspiracy theory that Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland brass don’t want Shedeur Sanders to shine. That narrative has created another layer of discussions for fans to engage in.

“Shedeur doing the heavy lifting on Browns viewership, that’s for sure,” noted one fan on X.

Regardless of where you stand on Shedeur Sanders, his NFL quarterback journey is getting the Browns more national attention than the franchise has ever had.