‘Typical Browns Media/Fans Idiocy, Willis STINKS’: Browns Reporter Says Andrew Berry Open To Bringing In $35M Malik Willis To Replace Shedeur Sanders

Reporter Mary Kay Cabot is one of the leading voices when it comes to all things pertaining to the Cleveland Browns. She’s been all over the Shedeur Sanders situation and let’s just say she is one of the many who are still unconvinced that Sanders will or should be handed the keys to the kingdom in 2026.

Cabot discussed the Browns’ quarterback options on The Ken Carman show on Thursday, and she seems to believe that unproven quarterback Malik Willis would be a good free agent option for the Browns and new head coach Todd Monken.

“I would definitely be looking at Malik Willis. He’s somebody I said the Browns should draft in 2022. We know Todd Monken prefers a dual threat QB…It’s very interesting both him and Andrew Berry are definitely open to bringing someone else in,” she said.”

Would Malik Willis Be An Upgrade To Shedeur Sanders?

According to sources, Willis will be one of the top names in free agency as quarterbacks of any caliber are always a hot commodity. Sportrac currently has his projected market value at a 2-year/$71M contract ($35.5M/year).

Willis has played in 22 games in four years with the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. He’s only started six games. He didn’t throw a touchdown until his third year in the NFL as a backup for Jordan Love. He’s thrown a total of six touchdowns in his career.

Not sure what Mary Kay is smoking to think that Cleveland, who is already indebted to Deshaun Watson’s $230M guaranteed and has several young quarterbacks with potential under their control, would want to pay Willis $35M, when he isn’t better than Shedeur Sanders who you already made it through the rocky waters with.

Most NFL Fans Hate Idea Of Cleveland Browns Bringing In $35M QB Malik Willis

With the exception of some staunch Shedeur Sanders haters, most fans found Cabot’s Malik Willis scenario comical. A stretch at best.

“So the Browns should spend like $35M a year on Willis while they’re already gonna be spending $46M on Deshaun Watson,” asked one perplexed netizen on X.

This is a very Cleveland Browns move to make. The Cleveland media’s insistence on confusing the Browns’ QB situations with silly reports and creating insane narratives that attempt to devalue Shedeur Sanders’ worth as a football player is downright dumb.

However, you have those who believe that reporters such as Cabot are delivering truthful, inside information.

“Been saying this. He’s the best option if they decide to bring another QB in,” said one fan agreeing with Cabot’s master plan.

Most Cleveland fans just want a winner. They want the franchise to choose a direction, get out of the media circus game and start producing on the field. Whispers about Malik Willis and Deshaun Watson’s return doesn’t help anyone.

“I think we need to let Shedeur be the QB1 next season. Build an OL and WRs around him and let him develop,” another fan who was making way too much sense for Shedeur haters responded. “We gotta start learning to be patient with QBs.” “Good luck with that…yep be stupid and focus on another QB. When you should be focusing on a new line and WRs. But history says the Browns know better,” quipped another disappointed fan. “Typical Browns media/fans idiocy Willis STINKS. So he had a good fill-in game? So what? He’s a backup for a good reason. Better to just go with more Shedeur and see if Monken can develop him,” another pro-Shedeur fan insisted.

Cabot’s possible Browns move didn’t seem sensible to most fans, who insisted that the quarterback will be joining the NY Jets or the Miami Dolphins.

“Deshuan and Malik have the same agent and Malik is definitely out of the budget. Mary will be reaching,” said another fan, dismissing the possibility of Willis coming to Cleveland.

“Last thing we need is another mediocre QB to add to the QB room chaos,” another fan said,

Shedeur Sanders seemed to lock down the job entering 2026. Todd Monken made it his business to meet Shedeur personally his first day at the Cleveland facility. We all can just see that for the first time ever the spotlight is on Cleveland, and it seems that the local media and some pockets of fans want to do everything possible to keep the chaos and the losing times going.