‘Used As A Tool To Embarrass Deion’: Kevin Stefanski’s Update On $230M Bust Deshaun Watson Is Browns Head Coach Letting Fans Know Shedeur Sanders Is Invisible To Him

Instead of anointing Shedeur Sanders as the starter, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is now bringing up the $230M man Deshuan Watson who is reportedly doing great rehabbing his Achilles injury, “but there’s no update yet on if he’s closer to having his practice window open,” according to reports.

Why Is Kevin Stefanski Discussing DeShaun Watson’s Rehab From Achilles?

The fact that Stefanski is even mentioning Watson is a slap in the face to Browns fans and more proof of dysfunction within the franchise. In addition to the supposed Shedeur Sanders war between GM Andrew Berry, who selected him, and Stefanski who allegedly didn’t want him in Cleveland, instead of addressing the fans’ concerns, Stefanski thinks people give a damn about what Deshaun Watson is doing. Maybe 2019 Deshuan Watson would get folks excited. This doesn’t.

At least, that’s how Browns fans on social media expressed it.

“If Deshaun Watson plays for the browns before shedeur sanders im never watching the NFL again,” said one fan.

“I don’t understand why Sanders is receiving this kind of treatment from this organization,” one fan bluntly stated on X.

“The sooner we realize the Cleveland browns was used as a tool to embarrass Deion the sooner we will all just stop stressing over the situation. Shedeur may never see the field as a star in the NFL. Especially if Cleveland doesn’t trade him,” said one netizen who suggests the entire situation is a set up.

Why Would The Cleveland Browns Go Backwards With Watson?

“it’s hard to imagine the Browns wanting Watson anywhere near their team again – he has been a cancer since day 1 – one of the worst decisions since the start of the NFL,” siad one fan who doesn’t think the former All-Pro fits into the Browns’ future.

Others say, regardless of what Sanders does, Stefanski will priritize makign Sanders look bad over winnign games.

“Even if Sanders starts tomorrow Stefanski is going to call crazy plays unfortunately for him to start in Cleveland and have a fair shot the head coach gotta go and probably the whole front office,” one fan predicted.

“Do you not realize they are f–ng with him?,” a fan commented.”He bucked the system before the draft.

Some Want To Judge Shedeur’s Talent Before He Gets On Field

There are still some resistors who want to keep Shedeur buried on the bench, rather than see him either prove his critics wrong or confirm their analysis.

Said one of the last remaining Watson supporters: “The Browns would be crazy to play Sanders or Gabriel over Watson. The talent level isn’t even close. Watson struggled mentally from.the dumb stuff he did and it carried over to the field. Talent is far greater then either guy.”

In today’s NFL accuracy and efficiency is the No. 1 strength that a pro quarterback must have aside from the raw physical skills. Both of those traits suggest intelligence, discipline and an understanding of how to execute positive yardage plays throughout the course of a season. Shedeur Sanders had an historic career at both Jackson State and Colorado when it comes to these traits. He holds national records for single-season completion percentage and other passing categories.

Which still makes the fact that the entire NFL world tried so hard to convince everyone that his accomplishments meant nothing, beyond bizarre. The current situation he’s in, where he’ s buried on the bench in Cleveland behind players considered by many to be inferior, is another example of why this entire situation can be puzzling to understand.

Shedeur Sanders Holds All-Time College Records

Sanders finished his college career at Colorado with an NCAA record 71.8% completion percentage over two seasons (2023–2024), surpassing Colt Brennan on the history list.

In his final year with the Buffaloes, Sanders set multiple single-season records for the program:

Single-season completion percentage (2024): 74.0%.

Single-game completion percentage (min. 30 attempts): 80.9% against TCU in 2023.

Additional records: Sanders also holds Colorado records for single-season passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions.

While at Jackson State Sanders also set accuracy records during his two seasons at the HBCU (2021–2022):

Single-season completion percentage (2022): 70.5%.

Single-season touchdowns (2022): 40

In 2024: Shedeur Sanders was the ONLY FBS player in the top 5 for –

🏈 Completion % (1st, 74.2%)

🏈 Completions/game (2nd, 28.1)

🏈 Passing TDs (2nd, 35)

🏈 Passing yards/game (3rd, 327.2)

🏈 Pass efficiency (5th, 168.8)



We also know that Sandfers’ father did not design any of the offenses he played in. In fact, he went through several offensive coordinators while at Jackson State, as he covered up any deficiencies in the scheme, offensive line, offensive talent or coaching that may have existed. In 2024 his national rankings for college quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts was crazy. Shedeur ranked No. 2 in touchdowns with 37, fourth in passing yards with 4,134, second in completions with 353 and of course, No. 1 in completion percentage at 74 percent.

The math was never matching when we were supposed to believe that he fell to the fifth round because he’s not that good. Joe Flacco fell flat on his face and was traded, Dillon Gabriel isn’t moving much of anything in his starts. Now Deshuan Watson’s name is being mentioned again? What more can you say about how the 1-5 Browns get down?