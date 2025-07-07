‘The Least He Can Do Is Spend $2.5 Million’: NFL Fans Bash $230M Bust Deshaun Watson For Flashing Lavish Wedding Rings At Ceremony In Miami

The Cleveland Browns are making headlines due to the quarterback battle that’s brewing involving the most polarizing rookie from the 2025 Draft, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

While Shedeur, who unfathomably dropped to fifth in the draft, continues to stand out amongst a QB room that actively involves Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, the highest paid QB in the organization, Deshaun Watson is nursing an injury and might not even be available this season to take a snap.



Deshaun Watson Gets Married To Jilly Anais In Miami

In the meantime, however, Watson continues to reap the benefits of the $230M contract he signed three seasons ago without the pressures of actually having to perform.



Watson announced that he got married in Miami to his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais last week. Watson proposed to Anais with a $2.5M custom engagement diamond ring and the couple flashed their riches and happiness for fans at the wedding in a video posted to X.

Wholesome: Browns star QB Deshaun Watson and his wife Jilly Anais getting ready to dance at their wedding.



Watson proposed to Anais with a $2.5 MILLION custom engagement diamond ring.



What a special moment captured ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sC0BGkeEsd pic.twitter.com/lhd29o77gu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 6, 2025



Fans On Social Media Attack Deshaun Watson Wedding Video Flashing Wealth

The newlyweds received some well wishes but there were plenty of fans, who still feel like Watson robbed the organization and continues to be the richest bust in NFL history. They weren’t too enthralled with Watson flashing his cash after his performance has been underwhelming, with injuries and a lengthy suspension limiting his playing time.

“Browns fans watching where yall money went in real time,” said one disgruntled Cleveland Browns fan.

“How do people like this who have tons of money manage to make everything so devoid of class?,” asked another fan who didn’t like the way the Watson’s flaunted their wealth online.

“That’s ridiculous.,” added another fan. “And unnecessary for anyone. So much good can be done with $2.5M in poor and low income communities. But no. You run from your community and buy a diamond worth more than the entire community Shame.”

Deshaun Watson Paid 23 of 24 Lawsuits Relating To Misconduct With Massage Therapists

Some fans credited Jilly with doing God’s work, standing by the disgraced quarterback as he faced 24 allegations of misconduct with masseuses.

“She stood through 24 SA accusations the least he can do is spend 2 Mil,” said one fan.



Browns owner Jimmy Haslam basically feels the same way after ignoring the warning and criticism and trading a significant number of draft picks (three first rounders) to sign Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the largest in NFL history at the time.



Deshaun Watson Considered $230M Bust



Despite the investment, Watson has spent lavishly but only played 19 games in three seasons due to a league-imposed suspension and injuries, including a torn Achilles. Watson’s performance has fallen well short of the expectations set by his contract. He has a 9-10 record as a starter with the Browns and has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.





Watson’s second surgery for a torn Achilles means he is expected to miss a significant portion of this 2025 season, leading many to believe that he won’t suit up behind center for the Browns again.



Cleveland Fumbling QB Room Again By Ignoring Shedeur Sanders Performance

Cleveland drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the draft and then drafted Sanders in the fifth-round.

Despite his brilliance in camp, reports say the Browns aren’t ready to commit to Sanded even making the team which is ludicrous. But if you look at the moves the franchise has consistently made at the quarterback position since Bernie Kosar in the 80s, then it’s not a stretch to think that the wrong decision will be made again out of the four that are supposedly competing for the Browns job.



The Cleveland fans might be stressed. The franchise is trying to sort out the QB mess but Deshaun Watson remained paid and blessed and that still ticks of a bunch of Browns fans.