Dak Prescott Is Keeping An Eye On The Exploding QB Market | He Wants Lamar Jackson To “Top Jalen” Hurts’ Record Contract And Keep The Money Flowing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping his eye on the NFL QB market.

But the 29-year-old former Mississippi State product has two years left on his four-year, $160 million contract he signed previously with the Cowboys, and he will be looking to re-up and hopefully stay in the $45 million to $50 million range as well.

Jalen Hurts Just Got Paid Record Bag And Dak Prescott Loves It

With that being said, NFC East Rival QB Jalen Hurts just kept that QB market in high air thanks in part to his historic five-year, $255 million contract he just signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though Dak obviously isn’t a fan of the Eagles, everyone likes to see another hard-working guy get his money.

Prescott went on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” after this record-setting deal went down between the Eagles quarterback and Philadelphia.

Sports Illustrated quoted Prescott as saying “Congratulations. I’m proud of him,” Prescott told Schefter. “I’m a fan of the way he plays the game. I’m not a fan of his team and when they have success necessarily, but I’m a fan of Jalen. … He deserves every bit of [the new contract].”

Dak Prescott has also been keeping up with Lamar Jackson’s contract dispute and he’s very aware of how Hurts’ deal will significantly impact Jackson’s potential deal with Baltimore.

Prescott Hopes Lamar Jackson’s Contract Tops Hurts

Hurts’ deal includes $179 million guaranteed, which is more than half of his full contract, and while Lamar is reportedly searching for a fully guaranteed contract in the $200 million range like Deshuan Watson got, some observers are saying Hurts’ deal has “reset the market,” putting Jackson’s contractual wishes on hold.

Prescott, on the other hand, is still a firm believer that Lamar should get his money and he even believes it should be more than what Hurts got.

Bleacher Report quoted the Cowboys quarterback as saying, “I support those guys getting their money. … Hopefully he’s next, and he tops Jalen.”

We don’t know if that’s the NFC East rivalry talking with Prescott’s hopes of Lamar getting more than Hurts, or if Prescott firmly believes Jackson should be next in line to be the highest-paid player in history. But as it stands right now, the next guys in line to get massive contracts are Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who are both slated to get extensions next year.

Lamar Jackson’s contract situation is still murky, but as a fellow quarterback Prescott wants to see him succeed and get his money.

In terms of getting his own money though, Dak should be ready for another payday soon, as Bleacher Report also reported that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the Cowboys are going to have a plan to “extend” their quarterback.

What that extension looks like is anyone’s best guess, because Prescott missed five games with a thumb injury last year, and when he was on the field he tied for a league-leading 15 interceptions. The Cowboys made the playoffs for a second year in a row, ultimately getting knocked out in the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers, still not getting over that hump and getting to the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how this carousel of quarterback contracts affects Dak’s future deal with the Cowboys.