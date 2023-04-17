Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History | What Business Lessons Can Lamar Jackson Learn From This Situation?

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles and star quarterback Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a record five-year, $255 million extension with $179.3 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at an average of $51 million per season.

Hurts played so well last season in leading the Eagles to an NFL-best 14-3 record and within seconds of a Super Bowl win that he earned himself a no-trade clause within the deal.



For the season the dynamic dual-threat passed for over 3,700 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also rushed for another 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. Albeit in a tough 38-35 SB loss to the Chiefs, Hurts was unbelievable passing for over 300 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.

He finished second in MVP voting to the same guy he lost the Super Bowl to in Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts‘ deal will run through 2028, locking up the key piece to the Eagles’ electric offense.

In January, following the team’s blowout win over the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni raved about his QB.

“I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having — I shouldn’t even go there — it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni said. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy.”

Hurts Deal Sets The QB Market Going Forward

The announcement of Hurts’ brand new deal sets the market for Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers signal-callers Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, respectively.

It also should help to possibly bring about a resolution to Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract impasse, which has now reached 26.5 months with no long-term extension agreed upon. Jackson reportedly turned down a three-year, $133M extension, and the Ravens have since applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to him.



Looking at what Hurts just received and what’s expected to come with Burrow’s and Herbert’s deals, could Jackson’s decision not to sign that deal hurt him even more going forward?

While that remains to be seen, turning down $44.3 per season guaranteed is a huge gamble that may or may not pay off in the end.

Five Years Ago This Didn’t Look Plausible

Just five seasons ago, Hurts was benched by Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at halftime of the CFP national championship game. The cerebral Hurts never let it affect his leadership or team-first mentality.

A year later a transfer to Oklahoma led to him finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race behind winner Joe Burrow. After being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and the Eagles laughed at by many for the selection, he’s now the highest-paid player in the league and arguably the best QB in the NFC.

Nicole Lynn Secures Highest-Paid Deal In NFL History

The deal was completed by Nicole Lynn, the president of football operations for Klutch Sports. This relationship started three years ago when she direct messaged Hurts via Instagram after his final football game at Oklahoma, saying this:

“Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I’d love to link.”