‘Time To Trade Him Back To The Titans’: Eagles Fans Are Over Talented But Mercurial WR AJ Brown After Drops In Wildcard Loss To The Niners

The Philadelphia Eagles season came to an end on Sunday with the team’s (23-19) home loss to the undermanned San Francisco 49ers. The loss ensures that since 2001 only two teams have repeated as Super Bowl champions (2003-2004 Patriots and 2022-2023 Chiefs). The Eagles failure to repeat stemmed from an anemic offense that struggled all season.

A huge reason for the team’s offensive struggles was the lack of explosive plays in the passing game and a running game. The ground game suffered because Saquon Barkley regressed in his second season in Philly. Another reason for the offensive issues was the predictable play calling, the play of quarterback Jalen Hurt and the constant crying and whining of wide receiver AJ Brown — who following Sunday’s loss may have played his final game as an Eagle.

Another look at the exchange between AJ Brown and HC Nick Sirianni on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/Syn0hr0MFK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 11, 2026

Fans Tired Of AJ Brown’s Act

In the aftermath of the team’s loss fans are over Brown, especially after watching him drop two key passes and even quit on some routes. Not only that but Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni had to be separated following Brown not getting off the field quickly following a failed third down. Things escalated quickly and the two had to be separated by team security chief “Big Dom” DiSandro.

And while both downplayed the incident, fans didn’t and they wanna move on from Brown. One fan took to X to say this about Brown….

“As a diehard lifelong Eagles fan, we shouldn’t be putting up with AJ Brown’s behavior anymore. I think it’s time we trade him back to the Titans. I’d even be willing to give him up for next to nothing. just absolutely awful.”

This wasn’t the first time Brown and Sirianni have gotten into one another’s face, it also occurred back in 2023 when the team’s offense was going through some peaks and valleys.

AJ Brown, after complaining all game & season.



3 Drops

3 Rec

25 Yards

Cancun #Eagles49ers

pic.twitter.com/rZynTCsJc8 — HotTakes (@hottakes_app) January 12, 2026

Fans Have Varying Opinions On Brown Going Forward

It’s no secret that Brown has long complained about his lack of involvement in the offense at times, and that was seemingly the case yesterday although he did himself no favors with the drops on very catchable passes from the aforementioned Hurts. Because of that fans chimed in on the matter.

“He keeps whining about getting the ball, the Hurts hits him right in the hands over the middle and he drops it,” a fan said. “He is a terrible teammate, and absolute cancer to a team,” another fan said. “I can’t stand AJ Brown, I don’t think he’s worth the trouble, having said that, head coaches do not do what Sirianni did, that’s terrible” another fan mentioned. “He’s always lacked character, it just didn’t show as much when they were winning,” a fan quipped. “Typical receiver. Checks out mentally early in the game if they aren’t involved. Maybe Philly should trade their first three picks to Minnesota for Justin Jefferson,” another fan spewed.

What’s Next For Brown And Eagles

Despite Brown’s obvious frustration the physically gifted wideout just completed his fourth consecutive 1000-yard season and sixth overall in his seven-yard NFL career. With that being said he’s not happy and even after signing a three-year, $96 million extension in April 2024 questions about his future in the city of “Brotherly Love” will linger this entire offseason.

RELATED: “Yeah, Keep Believing It Was Me” | New Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver AJ Brown Got Paid, But He’s Still Bitter About Being Traded By Titans

If he is gonna stay in Philly, they’ll need to work towards a resolution between he and Hurts. Also coaching changes on the offensive side of the football may have to happen. While trade rumors have hovered over Brown for the better part of the season, he still is extremely talented and trading him would have to mean the relationship between he and the team is no longer fixable.