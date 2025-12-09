“Time To Bench Hurts For Mac Jones” Jalen Hurts Forgot He Was The Underdog. Fans Say $255M QB Needs The Hunger and Humility Back

Isn’t it odd how we get right back to the same place with Jalen Hurts. Just when he seems to have a grasp on his team and his place in the NFL, offensive disasters and lack of chemistry is ravishing this team again, as its hopes to repeat as Super Bowl champions are floating away with every terrible loss.

Jalen Hurts Throws Four Interceptions In Brutal Loss To LA Chargers

Four interceptions in a 22-19 loss to the San Diego Chargers is an indication that Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense has hit rock bottom again. It’s not the first time that chemistry and communication has been so poor that it’s resulted in Hurts looking like a detriment when trying to implement some sort of passing attack.

Jalen Hurts threw his FOURTH interception of the game and the Eagles lose



Remember all those Eagles fans spending the entire offseason saying Hurts was a top 5 QB? 💀pic.twitter.com/HQMG3tNRah — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 9, 2025

Debates About Jalen Hurts’ Future As Philadelphia Eagles QB Resurface During Rough Season

Hurts is coming off a Super Bowl MVP, winning in his second appearance in the past three seasons. He outdueled Patrick Mahomes for the second time and with explosive offensive players and a solid defense was able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Despite the Super Bowl win, there was always controversy surrounding Hurts and his wide receivers, especially A.J. Brown, which came to a boiling point during last season’s playoff run, where Brown was seen reading a book on the sidelines to control the negative energy that was engulfing the team and not focus on his lack of targets.

Eagles fans stood by Hurts, as did many analysts across the league, saying that his Super Bowl performances garnered him Top 5 quarterback status. And maybe it did for a minute, but those rings were also helping to gloss over the deficiencies that Hurts has shown in executing a passing game that really should be simple considering he has two of the best wide receivers in the league, a future Hall of Fame running back and a sturdy tight end at his disposal.

The Eagles’ offensive philosophy and Hurts have long been criticized, but they have always had the total team to overcome any mishaps. Last season, Saquon Barkley’s 2005-yard season covered all of the warts in the passing game. But Brown was still vocal to anyone who would listen and as the offense began to sputter again this season, the grumblings grew again.

In November, Brown took a shot at Hurts and Philly’s offense during a game of Madden on Janky Rondo’s live stream, warning fans not to choose him for their fantasy team because he’s not being targeted by Hurts enough.

NFL Fans Blast Jalen Hurts After Four Interception Game

As they have in the past, some Philadelphia Eagles fans blamed the new coaching staff.

“I do have questions at QB but to be completely fair, we don’t know how much is coaching and how much is QB play. Kellen Moore didn’t have these issues. I think a lot of it is coaching. Patullo might be worse than Brian Johnson. Sirianni might be worse than both,” one fan blurted.

Other fans took the time to bash past analysts who fought for the narrative that Hurts was a Top 5 quarterback following his Super Bowl win and entering the season.

“Time to bench hurts for Mac Jones,” said one fan. “Damn hurts and purdy are trash QB’s surrounded by elite talent,” another fan said. “Hurts was never that guy, he doesn’t have a great field of vision just like Wentz and destined to be 2nd string for some mediocre franchise in less than 4 years,” offered another fan who predicted that Hurts will plummet to backup status in the near future.

Others are befuddled as to how the former Alabama and Oklahoma star can be that bad with such a deep roster.

“How is dude so bad with all that talent around. Wtf is happening. Killing my FF team…though I’m enjoying it happening,” a Philly hater asked.

What Happened To Jalen Hurts & Eagles Offense?

The Philadelphia Eagles are a very confusing team because just when you think they are finally moving on all cylinders and working together, rumblings of unhappy players and a disjointed offensive game plan surface.

Either Hurts, his head coach and his OC have no confident in the passing game. Or Hurts really is just performing terribly as a passer. Knowing the team’s issues inside the locker room, it’s not a stretch to believe that Hurts and his receivers will never be explosive together on offense. That’s clearly not the philosophy of this team. However, football is still football and with the talent the Eagles have on offense, it doesn’t make any sense for them to be the 24th ranked unit in the league.

Only Jalen Hurts Can Solve Philadelphia Eagles Problems

Winning hides a lot of warts, but this current three-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and LA Chargers is eerily familiar to the collapse the Eagles had after starting the 2024 season 9-1 and the losing their last four games to finish the season at 11-6. They were fortunate to fight through and win it all. In 2023 the team looked destined for greatness. That squad was annihilating opponents and burst out to a 10-1 start, but the underlying vibes were still shaky and eventually manifested in the Eagles losing six of their last seven games and getting bounced in the playoffs.

The Eagles are 8-5 and still in control in the NFC East, also still very much in the race for the top seed in the conference. But those old problems are creeping up again and per usual, Jalen Hurts is the only person who can fix them. So, he needs to stop resting on his past laurels and address the situation at hand. Nobody is giving him a pass.