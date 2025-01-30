“It Would Probably Benefit Jalen More”: NFL Player Thinks Jalen Hurts’ Legacy Super Bowl Win Would Prove Refs Don’t Cheat For Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl 59 will be a rematch between two of the bright young NFL stars at the quarterback position in three-time champion Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Back in 2023, these quarterbacks clashed, and both did nothing to hurt their legacies. Mahomes ultimately won, but Hurts broke records and exhibited his abilities through the air and on the ground.

Two seasons later and Hurts’ passing ability is still a conversation that evokes plenty of opinion from football fans, but according to former NFL player Stevie Baggs, Hurts has the opportunity to stop Kansas City’s dynastic three-peat, win his first ring and put all of the banter about his shortcomings as a quarterback to bed once and for all.

Former NFL Veteran Stevie Baggs says Jalen Hurts’ legacy has more to gain by stopping Patrick Mahomes’ attempt for the first three-peat He also says the narrative that the league bends rules for Kansas City is laughable. (Photo: Getty Images)

A Super Bowl LIX Win Would Benefit Jalen Hurts’ Legacy More Than Mahomes

“It would benefit Jalen more,” Baggs said, while appearing on The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast.

“A three-peat is what it is, but they’ve already done something that other team haven’t done by going to the Super Bowl four times (and winning three). It’s not like Mahomes needs another Super Bowl to validate where he is as a quarterback in this league historically. It would probably benefit Jalen more to win one, especially over the Chiefs,” Baggs said.

Problem is he’s trying to slay Goliath, and Baggs, like most betting men, would never put his money against Patrick Mahomes in a game of this magnitude.

Ex-NFL Player Stevie Baggs Says He Can’t Bet Against Patrick Mahomes

“It’s hard to bet against Mahomey,” Baggs said. “You can’t bet against Mahomey, man. He’s just shown me time and time again that he has a recipe for being able to win. Until somebody can knock him and his team off the throne I have to go with the Chiefs.”

Baggs, who played over a decade in the NFL and CFL, wasn’t exactly going out on a limb with that pick. Especially considering there’s this anti-Chiefs movement being led by certain players such as BarStool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, suggesting that the NFL cheats for Patrick Mahomes and has an investment in Andy Reid’s squad getting to the Super Bowl.

As ridiculous as it sounds, victims of Mahomes’ greatness have joined the bandwagon, rather than accept total domination. Baggs isn’t buying it.

NFL Isn’t Bending The Rules For Patrick Mahomes

“I’m a conspiracy theorist to a large degree, but to say that the rules are being bent for him, I don’t know if that’s true,” Baggs cautioned. “I think the rules are bent for most quarterbacks. As a defensive end and linebacker when I was in the league, we were complaining that ‘man, we might as well play two-hand touch because you can’t touch em without having a penalty called on them.’

“I think that’s just the nature of the game,” Baggs explained. “They want to protect somebody making $500 million, protect their investment, But I think with all the conspiracy theories concerning Mahomes, there ain’t no conspiracy about how that boy throws the ball. He’s throwing the ball unbelievably. All you have to do is look at the film. He’s not a joke.”

“I think it’s foul for people to think the refs are pulling for Mahomes in any way,” the former Bethune-Cookman star argued. “Jordan got calls LeBron got calls. You might get some calls, but it’s not like refs are calling the game his way because the NFL wants the dynasty of the Chiefs.”