‘Removing The Thought Process From Playing Quarterback Might Be Best For Him’: NFL Reporter Seems To Insult “Most Hated Player” Jalen Hurts’ Intelligence 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is always a lightning rod for conversation, especially when the worthiness of his elite status and pay grade is discussed. Despite winning a Super Bowl and getting to two, his lack of aerial statistics draws the ire of fans who want to see quarterbacks throw for 5,000 yards win — or lose — each season.

His indifferent attitude and frosty relationship at times with his head coach Nick Sirianni and his wide receivers, has led to a fan narrative that he isn’t well liked.

According to a post on X by @NFL_DovKleiman, Hurts has been voted most hated player in the NFL.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been voted as the MOST HATED player in the entire NFL.



Hurts hate score was voted at a 10.0 which is the highest in the league



We have never seen a Top 5 QB hated like this.



Fans React To Jalen Hurts Allegedly Being Voted Most Hate NFL Player

Not sure what publication or poll generated this list, but fans had plenty to say about it.

“As an eagles fan. I get it. Dude is inconsistent as fuck and yeah I get he’s been to two superbowls but he should be playing great most of the time like all great qbs do by year 6 especially with all the talent. He’s limited and blessed to be with a good squad. sorry dont care,” said one critical fan.

“I hate him too. He’s a RUNNINGBACK playing QUARTERBACK,” a second fan commented.

Some fans say they wouldn’t trade Hurts for any of the so-called superstar quarterbacks who haven’t won anything.

“Hated more than Josh who can’t win the big games

Hated more than Lamar who can’t get over the hump

Hated more than the injury prone Burrow

Hated more than “IF Man” Herbert

Hated more than Disappointing Dak.

All Hurts has ever does is win, but I Guess that’s not enough.”

“Success breeds resentment. When you’re winning, leading, and in the spotlight like Jalen Hurts, criticism gets louder too,” added one netizen.

“NO ONE LIKES US, WE DON’T CARE! Jalen out here winning while the league’s ‘top QBs’ are collecting checks and excuses. Hate us all you want, we’re still eating. “

“If he’s Top 5 and “most hated,” that just shows how high the expectations are. Pressure comes with greatness,” one fan said.

Some didn’t buy the “most hated” label that was placed dn the mild-mannered Hurts.

“It’s weird,” said one fan in response to the post. “He’s not an unlikeable guy by any means nor is he a bad QB. But he is so overrated by some people it’s insane, and that’s why he’s “hated”.

Hurts can’t feel that disrespected because he did sign a record $255M contract in 2023 that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time. The QB who threw for just 3,224 yards last season, while leading the Eagles to another NFC East title, gets paid to win games not to put up hollow stats.

Hurts Behind Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Caleb Williams In NFL.Com QB Rating

Some video-game obsessed analysts and fans can’t get over that. In fact, even if most hated is a bit harsh, he’s definitely the most undervalued by everyone outside of the Eagles’ franchise.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook put out his postseason NFL starting quarterback rankings placing the Super Bowl MVP at No. 19 out of 65 starting quarterbacks. This placed him at the bottom of the “Tier Three” of NFL quarterbacks, behind such names as Daniel Jones (No. 12) and old man Aaron Rodgers (No. 16).

Then, the disrespect grew when Shook suggested that limiting the amount of brain power Hurts has to exert on each play might help his performance.

“Jalen Hurts was at his best when the Eagles went up-tempo, an admission that made me wonder whether removing the thought process from playing quarterback might be best for him,” Shook wrote. “The scheme certainly didn’t help him…But I truly believe Hurts would benefit from shedding his focus on making the perfect play, an outcome that could be expedited by new OC Sean Mannion.” RELATED: ‘Hurts Was Never That Guy’: Jalen Hurts Forgot He Was The Underdog. Fans Say $255M QB Needs The Hunger and Humility Back

There were many opinions about how good of a quarterback Hurts is, when he answers those questions each season with NFC East titles, playoff runs and Super Bowl appearances. The fact that fans don’t like his style of play doesn’t matter to a franchise that has been as dominant as any in the NFL since Hurts took over.