‘Frustrating Watching Greatness Fall To Mediocrity’: Fans Want MVP Josh Allen To Be Everything ‘Game Manager’ Jalen Hurts Is When It Counts

Jalen Hurts has proved to be everything that NFL fans have desperately wanted Josh Allen to be. A big game hunter. A guy who wins the games that count. Regardless of style points.

Put all of the statistics and spectacular aerial performances aside and Allen is always in it to win it but seems to fall short of the glory that football fans feel he should enjoy. As the MVP of the league last season, Allen finally emerged into that elite class of game-changing NFL faces. The next logical step was a Super Bowl ring.

Allen’s 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was typical of his career. After a stagnant first half that saw an Eagles pass rush hold Allen’s vaunted fifth-ranked offense and 18th-ranked passing offense scoreless, Allen started piecing together some drives. He made the kind of plays that we expect from him the dual-threat, athletically extending positive gains with his legs and making downfield passes while flexing his arm strength. Pounding for tough yardage when needed.

On the final drive of the game, he led Buffalo into the end zone. Going for the tie would guarantee an OT, but Buffalo went for the win and saw the ball hit the ground in the endzone as the clock expired. Leading up to that near comeback, Allen struggled. He threw for 262 yards but couldn’t close the deal.

If Jalen Hurts



– lost a fumble that ended up losing 27 yards

– took a sack for a loss of 21 on 3rd & 8

– missed this 2-pt throw to end the game



he’d be buried endlessly for the next week, and then some.



Let’s make sure Josh Allen gets the same criticism.pic.twitter.com/EbuVRpSx5R — Eagles Fan Central (@PhilaFanCentral) December 29, 2025

Hurts did what he always does and maintained the offense. Played steady and didn’t try to be too heroic, unless the moment calls for it. Hurts didn’t burn the stat sheet completing just 13-of-27 passes for a measly 110 yards and a TD. But he protected the ball. Managed the clock, and the Philly defense made the big play on the two-point conversion for the win.

Jalen Hurts Still Gets Criticized For Winning Ugly

Following the loss, a Josh Allen fan on Facebook said, “It’s frustrating watching greatness fall to mediocrity.”

Disrespecting Jalen Hurts, calling him names, degrading his championship grit and chalking his Super Bowl win and playoff success up to having a great team, isn’t going to change the championship reality. The truth is that Hurts finds a way to get it done in the close games that make-or-break seasons. The games where the stat sheet and the social media debates about MVPs and GOATS don’t make a darn difference in the outcome of the game.

WE ALL THREW FOR THE SAME AMOUNT OF YARDS AS JALEN HURTS DID IN THE SECOND HALF 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5lqZDk9MAm — br_betting (@br_betting) December 29, 2025

While Hurts has been to two Super Bowls and won in 2024, winning the MVP, Allen has had some great performances but also faced challenges in the postseason, particularly against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have eliminated the Bills in four of the last five playoff games.

That won’t be a problem this season with Patrick Mahomes out with an ACL and the Chiefs missing the playoffs. But Sunday’s near-miss was another reminder that the quarterback you think deserves to win, doesn’t always win. Ask the great Dan Marino. If any quarterback deserves a ring it’s “The Prototype” pocket passer. The first guy to toss for 5,000 yards. Allen’s combination of passing and rushing has been record-breaking at times, but he’s still waiting for the ball to bounce his way.

Buffalo Bills Can Still Win Super Bowl

You can’t blame Josh Allen is a theme that permeates throughout NFL chatter boxes. It’s a narrative that has brought the dynamic signal-caller with the bombshell actress wife more grace than any other QB in the league. While some warts are beginning to show with every big loss, confidence in Allen among NFL analysts hasn’t wavered.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky still believes. With Allen, you feel like it’s only a matter of time. Despite showing an inferior gene to the AFC East-champion Patriots this season, the Bills can slot in as the No. 5, 6, or 7 seed when the dust settles after Wk 18.

.@danorlovsky7 still believes Josh Allen and the Bills have enough to make a Super Bowl run 👀



"Can we stop asking this question? The answer is yes." pic.twitter.com/BL2qJAjBu3 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 29, 2025

Fans Beef Over Josh Allen’s Super Bowl Chances

Fans blasted Orlovsky for putting pressure on Allen when he doesn’t have the team to win.

“Creating expectations for Josh Allen that he has a low % chance to meet is nasty work. A 7th Seed has never made it to the Super Bowl in NFL History,” said one fan, chastising Orlovsky’s confidence in Allen. “They lost to a team that had 17 yds of offense in 2nd half. Lmao no they have no chance,” another fan asserted.

Others say Allen has to carry the burden for coming up short. It’s a constant battle of opinions concerning the NFL MVP.

“I do not understand how people think Josh Allen is a good QB,” captioned an NFL fan above a video of Allen taking a terrible sack in the fourth quarter, down 13-0 on Sunday.

I do not understand how people think Josh Allen is a good QB pic.twitter.com/GpL8MvFrpU — Josh Benzo (@JoshBenzo) December 28, 2025

“He’s had a number 1 in Diggs, but preferred to throw interceptions instead. Pat ain’t had a number 1 since Tyreek left and he still went back 2 Back. All facts!! “ one fan said on X. “The Bills and Allen have shown multiple times this year they can’t make championship level plays. And if you can’t beat a contender like the Eagles at home you aren’t doing it 3 times on the road + 1 neutral site. End of discussion period,” another added. “They have enough because their quarterback erases a lot of the team’s flaws,” one Allen fan argued. “This is maybe the least talented Bills team Josh Allen has played on since becoming the best player in the league.”

The opinions are never-ending, and mission remains the same for Buffalo. Allen is a game-changer and all he needs is one Eli Manning type of playoff run.