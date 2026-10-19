‘Jalen Hurts Is Getting Himself Out Of The Fray’: Calls For NFL Network Analyst To Be ‘Fired’ After Suggesting Eagles Injured QB Is Just Ducking ‘Lost Season’

According to NFL Network analyst and former player Michael Robinson, Jalen Hurts being ruled out for the season with blood clots first reported as “superficial” is more than meets the eye. He believes the entire situation was a slow and nefarious chess game initiated by the Eagles so that they could move on from Hurts sooner than later. Philly fans have been very critical of Hurts’ inability to post huge passing numbers and move the offense at a Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen pace.

Robinson suggests that Hurts sitting out the season is his way of turning the tables back on the Eagles and removing himself from what is heading toward disaster after backup Tanner McKee wasn’t terrible but was relatively ineffective in a 25-14 loss on Sunday.

Fans are calling for NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson’s termination after the former NFL player suggested Eagles QB Jalen Hurts embellished about his blood clots so he can jump ship on a lost season. (Photos: Getty Images/Screenshot NFL Network)

In his Week 6 starting debut McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. If anything, Philly fans will get a chance to see someone else under center. Let’s see how that works out for them.

Michael Robinson: Jalen Hurts Could Be Exaggerating Injury to Bail Out On Lost Season

“I made a comment that it looked like they were kind of pinning this season on Jalen Hurts. Now this is just me outside looking in. … Pinning the season on Hurts just so they can have an excuse later on to move on from Jalen Hurts,” Robinson said. “If I’m just playing devil’s advocate here or just thinking that way. If I’m Jalen Hurts or anybody in Jalen Hurts’ camp I’m saying, ‘If everybody is hurt then I’m hurt too.’”

The Philadelphia Eagles have faced major injuries and health issues during the 2026 NFL season. They have played without wide receivers Devonta Smith (hamstring) and Hollywood Brown (out with an ankle injury). Saquon Barkley, a 2,004-yard rusher in 2024, is also out with a hamstring injury, and backup Will Shipley is also injured. In addition, the Eagles are also missing a slew of starters and key players on defense. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has his work cut out for him.

Robinson’s fellow panel members have already declared the Eagles’ season a “lost season.” At 2-4 and sinking, Robinson took it there and said he believes Hurts might be exaggerating the injury to bail out on the season.

“Guys I’ve been cleated before and I’m not saying a superficial blood clot isn’t serious. I’m not saying that but I would advise all of our viewers to Google superficial blood clot as opposed to a real blood clot. I’m not a medical guy, but to me it looks like Jalen is getting himself out of the fray, so that this doesn’t look like it’s on (him). They put in the statement superficial blood clot. Look it up, what is it?” Robinson added.

What Are Doctors Saying Is Wrong With Jalen Hurts That Will Cost Him 2026 Season?

Hurts was first diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his left calf prior to Week 5 and after, but he played. Further medical evaluations and ultrasounds showed that the clot moved and developed into a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his leg, along with bilateral pulmonary emboli.

The former Super Bowl champion, according to reports, is being treated with anticoagulation medication (blood thinners) and is expected to miss at least three months. Because players cannot participate in contact or football activities while on blood thinners due to the risk of bleeding, the Eagles placed him on injured reserve, effectively ending Hurts’ season and tossing the franchise into further disarray.

Netizens came for Robinson’s conspiracy theory in the comments.

“Most of these TV personalities/former players talk out their ass. Dude owes Jalen an apology on national television,” one fan commented.

“He should be let go,” a user demanded.

‘This has to be one of the worst takes I have ever seen on TV or radio. Taking a serious medical condition, Pulmonary Embolism. A PE can 100% kill you and it kills people every day and you sit on TV,” another NFL fan said on X.

“If you don’t know then keep your mouth shut,” one netizen suggested.

“He needs to be properly canceled,” one Eagles fan expressed on X about Robinson. “Blood clots especially in the lungs can kill you if untreated. Prayers up for Jalen and the Hurts family.”

RELATED: Jalen Hurts’ Superficial Blood Clot Could Lead To New Appreciation For Maligned QB Or A 2027 ‘Quarterback Controversy’ In Philly

Some fans are blaming the organization for Hurts’ worsened state after the game.

“As a medical professional myself; I don’t work in Hematology but can someone with a brain explain to how multiple MDs advised Jalen hurts he was too ill to sleep but he was healthy enough to travel cross the pond on a flight for 7-8 hours with a blood clot and play a football game??” expressed one perturbed user.

“Also the team doctor that cleared everyone to fly to London, needs to be fired,” an infuriated fan suggested.

The comments section under Robinson’s provacative video also expressed great anticipation in hearing Jalen’s response down the road. The way this situation unfolded and the way Hurts’ season ended, we probably won’t see him on the Eagles’ sideline for a minute.

This could be the beginning of the end for Hurts in Philly. Maybe Robinson didn’t use any tact in how he addressed his hunches, but as a former player you have to give him the benefit of some personal insight in the situation because that is what he’s being paid for.