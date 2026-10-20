‘We Thought What Washington Did To RG3 Was Bad?’: Etan Thomas Blasts Philadelphia Eagles Organization For Risking Jalen Hurts’ Life For A Football Game In London

As details continue to emerge about the timeline of Jalen Hurts’ developing blood clots that have caused him to be ruled out for the rest of the NFL season, the Eagles organization has come under fire for allowing Hurts to play in London on Oct. 11, despite knowing he had those superficial blood clots and was on limited rest. Reports say he stayed up for 36 hours straight on doctor’s orders. This week, news that blood clots had spread to Hurts’ lungs — a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli — caused the story to explode.

Etan Thomas blasted the Eagles’ organization on his podcast and social media in regards to how they handled Jalen Hurts’ blood clots that have sidelined him for the season. (Getty Images)

Etan Thomas Says Eagles Risked Jalen Hurts’ Life For NFL Game In London

Former NBA player and activist Etan Thomas called out the Eagles’ management and medical staff for what he perceives as the organization putting Hurts’ life at risk for a football game.

Thomas took to X to air out the organization and alert the public to the potential seriousness of the situation:

Jalen Hurts could easily not be here today !!!!! If these allegations are accurate, this isn’t just medical negligence. This is a potentially life-threatening betrayal of the very athletes these medical professionals are supposed to protect. And we thought what the Washington Football Team did to RG3 was bad?

I’ve seen some horrifying examples of how professional sports organizations treat athletes like disposable commodities, but this takes it to another level. This is EXACTLY why every professional athlete deserves an INDEPENDENT medical review team through their union.

Because no championship, no playoff game, and no billion-dollar NFL franchise is worth an athlete’s LIFE. Any Given Sunday wasn’t just a movie. It was a WARNING.

In what has already been a very emotional time for Eagles fans, with skepticism, rumors and the harsh reality of Hurts’ serious medical problems, the spotlight is now glaring on the Eagles’ organization as fans want answers as to why the $255M franchise quarterback was allowed to play football in his condition.

On “The Collision” podcast, Thomas elaborated on his thoughts:

So you’re telling me that the Philadelphia Eagles medical team found blood clots in Jalen Hurts’ lungs on Saturday, he wasn’t even allowed to go to sleep that night because of the health risk, but they cleared him to play the very next day? This is worse than how the Commanders did RG3.

This is exactly why all athletes need an independent medical review team as part of their union. I’ve seen some horrible situations of medical malpractice but the NFL takes it to a whole ’nother level.

Fans React To Etan Thomas Calling Out Eagles On Handling Of Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clots

Thomas’ spirited post ignited the wrath of fans across the country.

“The way the Eagles handled Hurts’ blood clot is absolutely unacceptable,” one fan agreed with Thomas.

“It’s crazy and wild work,” complained another. “The unfortunate thing is this is nothing new.”

“they did that Black man dirty,” a disgrunteld netizen said.

Nick Sirianni Defend Team’s Medical Staff, Handling Of Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clots

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni defended the team’s handling of Hurts’ medical condition at a press conference on Monday, where he faced questions about the team’s decision to play him on Oct. 11 despite knowing he had a blood clot and was on limited rest.

“The health of our players is always at the forefront of our mind,” Sirianni said.

Hurts, 28, will undergo a treatment of blood thinner medications to treat the blood clots in both lungs, the team said in a joint statement with Hurts’ agent Monday. He will not be able to participate in football activities and there is no official timeline for his return.

Sirianni did his best to totally separate himself rom any culpability in the situation, blaming the decision to play Hurts on the team’s medical experts.

“I’m a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them. It’s not just me that has major care for our players; it’s them as well,” Sirianni added.

“We get medical information from our guys, and we always put the players’ health first and foremost in every situation,” he said.

The news that blood clots had spread to Hurts’ lungs — a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli — comes just days after the Eagles announced publicly on Oct. 15 that Hurts would be sidelined due to a superficial blood clot.

RELATED: “Anything To Make Her Look Bad”: Former NBA Player Etan Thomas Blasts Bleacher Report For Headline ‘Demonization of Angel Reese’

Doctor Says Prolonged Travel Can Make Blood Clot Travel To Lungs

According to ABC News’ medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, a board-certified emergency medicine physician who is not involved in Hurts’ care, it’s rare that blood clots would start in the lower body and spread to the lungs.

“The question is, where did these clots come from,” Sutton said Monday of Hurts’ diagnosis of bilateral pulmonary emboli. “Being fit, young and physically active and healthy doesn’t eliminate your risks for many reasons.”

Sutton also said something that definitely makes the Eagles look some what culpable in this. He explained that prolonged immobility or travel are among the greatest risks that could trigger the likelihood of a superficial blood clot traveling to the lungs.

This kind of information is why people such as Thomas are outraged with the Eagles right now.