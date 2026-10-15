Jalen Hurts’ Superficial Blood Clot Could Lead To New Appreciation For Maligned QB Or A 2027 ‘Quarterback Controversy’ In Philly

Jalen Hurts is ailing. Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick in 2023 will get the start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Philadelphia Eagles fans have been very critical of Hurts despite him taking them to two Super Bowls and winning one while being named MVP.

They will finally get a chance to see if the offense is any better with someone else under center. This is a weird moment for Philly fans, especially if McKee shows the ability to get the ball downfield. You can count on some of them calling for a QB change if the former Stanford QB comes out the gate smoking.

Jalen Hurts Sidelines With Blood Clot

Ian Rapaport reported on X that Hurts is out against the Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot. Backup Tanner McKee will get the first meaningful start with huge shoes to fill.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out with superficial blood clots in his leg. Some Eagles fans are eager to see how Tanner McKee handles the offense. QB controversy brewing in Philly? (Getty Images/AI)

The Eagles gave a full statement on Hurts’ condition:

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. “Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. “Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. “On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

The Eagles were forced to play last week’s heart-breaking 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars without star running back Saquon Barkley and No. 1 wide receiver Devonta Smith due to injuries. Hurts’ late-game heroics fell just short, but his 220 passing yards and 52.5 completion percentage were highly criticized by his fanbase. The Eagles are 2-3, fighting to get back to .500 and risk falling further behind the Giants in the NFC East if Hurts’ return is prolonged. Style points were never his thing, but the Eagles organization knows they are in a worse spot if he’s on the sidelines.

Eagles fans weren’t as celebratory as one would expect, as they poured into the comments with questions and sympathy shoutouts.

“The f*ck you mean he was cleared to play with a blood clot…,” one user commented with a concern for the maligned quarterback’s well-being that is uncommon on X.

“A blood clot is not something you rush back from. The Eagles sitting him Sunday is the right call, even with the Panthers coming,” another worried fan said.

“Is this just another way to sit Jalen Hurts because the team sucks and don’t want him to be blamed for it!” one skeptical fan asked.

“but I like Jalen. I’m amazed (actually horrified) they let him play at all. Blood clots moving about…he could have had a stroke on the field,” expressed one Buffalo Bills fan.

Several fans replied, cautioning against panic, as other NFL players have dealt with the same problems.

“Superficial clot is low risk compared to DVT,” expressed one netizen.

“Alaric Jackson, the left tackle for the Rams, has been playing for years with blood clots,” another user revealed in the comments.

Some of the Eagles’ opponents ruthlessly rejoiced in the comments.

“Eagles season officially over !!! Enjoy 4th place,” one fan said on X.

“The tank begins,” one fan rejoiced as he predicted the end of the Eagles’ season.

“That’s 0-4,” said another netizen, predicting the team to go winless in Hurts’ absence.

Tanner McKee Gets First Meaningful Start With Hurts Out

Quiet as it’s kept, McKee is already getting some support from a stunned Eagles fanbase. Many who just want to see a different look offensively.

“Tanner McKee time,” one Eagles fan captioned above a video of the quarterback throwing a TD pass. Tanner has thrown five in his six career games, with just one pick in 88 pass attempts. This is the big time now. He has to hold the fort with Hurts out.

As another fan put it, if Tanner shows an ability to make vertical throws and keep the offense moving through the air, as crazy as it may seem, a 2027 quarterback controversy is not impossible.

“QB controversy incoming if Tanner shows he can actually make plays through the air consistently cause Hurts don’t,” one NFL fan quipped on Threads.

McKee has started two games, in Week 18 the last two seasons, when the Eagles had already clinched their playoff seeds and rested Hurts. He’s never played a snap outside of garbage time in a meaningful regular-season game.

In a season rife with injuries, friction and underachievement, losing one of the best quarterbacks in football is a brutal blow. Maybe this is Tanner McKee’s moment. There’s still hope in Philly until the backup proves he can handle the whole weight. This is a version of what everyone wanted, right?