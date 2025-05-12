“Anything To Make Her Look Bad”: Former NBA Player Etan Thomas Blasts Bleacher Report For Headline ‘Demonization of Angel Reese’

A recent Bleacher Report headline concerning Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, got former NBA player Etan Thomas hot under the collar. The former Syracuse star and vocal social media activist criticized the publication for the way it framed a preseason loss the Sky suffered to the Minnesota Lynx.

Etan Thomas Blasts Bleacher Report Headline As Angel Reese “Demonization”

The headline read: “Angel Reese Disappoints WNBA Fans as Van Lith, Sky Lose to Collier, Lynx in Preseason.”

Thomas felt that the headline was intentionally trying to disparage Angel Reese about a meaningless preseason stat line when basketball fans know the preseason isn’t much of an indication of what to expect during the season.

Dear Bleacher Report 1.It’s a little too early to return back to the demonization of Angel Reese, isn’t it? 2.We’re talking about the Pre Season (Allen Iverson Voice) 3.Preseason is mostly utilized so teams can assess their cuts, it’s not about wins and losses but y’all know that

The demonization of Angel Reese that Thomas is referring to has to do with Caitlin Clark’s huge fan base often criticizing and attacking Reese for the way she plays and also her huge public presence, dating back to their matchups in the 2023 NCAA Championship game.

The media has also portrayed Reese as the villain throughout her time at LSU and then into her first season as a rookie as she was an All-Star, Rookie of the Year contender and broke WNBA rebounding records.



Thomas was acknowledging what he expects to be much of the same this WNBA season as Clark has already flexed her marketing muscle by selling out a preseason game at her old university against the Brazilian National Team. The pro-Clark, anti-everything else groups are waking up from the offseason and beginning to indulge in more divisive social media dribble.

Angel Reese Fans Agree With Etan Thomas, Blast Bleacher Report Headline

Social media reacted to Thomas’ attack on Bleacher Report’s headline.

“They are just name dropping the biggest names that played. Absolutely lazy headline,” said one fan on Facebook. “She gets clicks and engagement bro,” said another, explaining why Angel Reese was the subject of a negative headline concerning a nothing game. “Pre season man, chillout, these games don’t count!!!,” begged another fan. “Anything to make her look bad,” said a third fan.

Most of the responses supported Thomas’ claim that Reese is a target of certain media outlets, who will always try to put her down to boost Caitlin Clark.

“They gone find any excuse to come at this woman. It’s wild out here. I’m glad she just does what she do,” said one fan who doesn’t appreciate the treatment Reese receives.

Cailtin Clark Fans Ready To Attack Angel Reese & Celebrate A WNBA Championship

Caitlin Clark fans are ready for a championship run as the franchise has re-tooled with a new head coach in Stephanie White and some veterans with multiple championship rings, skills and experience. Reese also has a new head coach and new Chicago Sky teammates capable of contributing more offensively. In addition, there’s now a savvy point guard to run the Sky offense as former WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot has returned to the team.





Expect fans to take sides and cry over the mistreatment of their favorite players all season. End of the day, we’re just here for the games. Props for each player will ultimately be decided on the court and not in the social media gossip mill.