“Everybody In The World Knows Who Angel Reese Is”: Fans Are Mad That Chi Barbie Is Bigger Star Than Jayson Tatum and WNBA Golden Child Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese has had quite the offseason and now it’s time to get back to hoops and show people that new jump shot that she’s been working on. Fans will also look to see her new and improved post moves on display in a 3v3 hoops setting via the new Unrivaled League.

The Maryland native and former LSU star, alongside an elite group of WNBA ballers, will officially launch competition on Friday, Jan. 17. The Rose will face off against the Vinyl at 8:15 p.m. ET right after the Mist and the Lunar Owls play at 7 p.m. ET.

Reese, whose celebrity is helping to dive the new league, shared a photo of herself in her uniform with her 678,700 X followers and 4.6 million Instagram followers.

Angel Reese Brings Her Growing Celebrity To Unrivaled League Debut

Ever since Reese crushed her SI debut photo shoot inn 2023 and then blasted the Vogue cover recently, she’s been solidifying her position as one of the main brands that connects the WNBA to a wider audience.

While she certainly gets her share of vile responses from haters across the board, former NFL player Daniel Wilcox is a huge fan of Reese and also agrees with Bleacher Report that she will definitely be more popular than Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum over the next few decades.

Who would have ever thought that a WNBA player could ascend to a higher popularity than one of the top 5 players in the NBA, who’s also coming off his first NBA title at age 26?

Daniel Wilcox Agrees That WNBA Star Angel Reese Will Be More Popular Than NBA Star Jayson Tatum In Future

The social media world has taken over now,” Wilcox told The Shadow League’s “Locker Room.” “When you see Angel Reese — and she is a beautiful girl — and she shows you how beautiful she is every opportunity she gets. She tagged herself the ‘Bayou Barbie,’ and to me that was so smart as far as social media and networking and marketing yourself.”

”And what did our agents tell us as soon as we signed? That we’re our first hire in our own business. And our agent is your second hire in our company,” Wilcox added.

Wilcox continued: “So, she’s her first hire and she’s conducting her own business. She has spots all over the place, she’s super visible on social media She’s always been and has taken huge advantage of it. She was making more money in college than she is in the WNBA so I can 100 percent see her bigger (than Jayson Tatum in 25 years), just a bigger face, more recognition. Everybody in the world knows who Angel Reese is.”

Former NFL Tight End Daniel Cox Says Angel Reese Helped The WNBA As Much As Caitlin Clark

Wilcox says Reese’s flurry of offseason moves that seemed to place her at every noteworthy event from the Olympics to Formula 1 racing to representing the WNBA at NFL games, MLB games and making appearances with worldwide musical artists at prime concerts across the globe, along with her ever-blossoming social media presence, has made her just as important as Caitlin Clark to the WNBA’s growth.

“And just like she was telling you about the Caitlin Clark stuff,” Wilcox added. “‘It wasn’t just Caitlin balling in college. I was balling too.’ The reason why you know who Caitlin Clark is, is because [Reese] did what she did.”

Wilcox says when “Angel Reese gave Clark the ‘You See Me’ and ‘High Hater’ and all that mess, “it set the tone for all of that Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark controversy, and she took off from there. The WNBA has had a complete turnover since her and Caitlin Clark walked through that door.”