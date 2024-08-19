Media Wants To Anoint Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie of the Year, But Angel Reese’s Record 20th Double-Double Says They Are Still Neck and Neck

Caitlin Clark came out of the All-Star break smoking with 29 points and 10 dimes in a win over the Phoenix Mercury and then 23 more points against the Seattle Storm.

Angel Reese had a double-double in her first game back but she shot only 4-for-13 from the floor and the Chicago Sky lost.

As has been the case throughout the year, opinions change each day as far as who has the edge in the Rookie of the Year voting. Out of the break, Clark seemed to seize the lead with her recent performances but Reese is not going away without a fight.

Angel Reese Smashing WNBA Records

For all of the CC praise and stats concerning her records for assists and 15/5/5 games she is recording, Reese is also breaking records still. Her 19-point, 20-rebound performance on Sunday made her the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a single season. She also shot 8 of 16 from the floor.



Let’s not be prisoners of the moment and forget Chi Barbie’s streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles, during which she averaged 15.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. No WNBA player in history has ever posted such a long double-double streak.

Clark is providing the offensive punch for the Indiana Fever and is learning how to play with Chelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Her offense is improving, as she never lacked the green light, she just wasn’t as efficient as she’s been the last two games.



We will see if this continues, but the notion that Clark is winning the Rookie of the Year award by a landslide is a bit premature.

This battle is really like a heavyweight fight with contrasting styles. If you look at both players through the same lense you can miss what’s really going on.

Reese is actually killing the game and clearly proving her superiority as a rebounder, defender, leader and post presence.

Clark is getting up as many shots as anybody and her ball-dominance remains among the highest in the league.

If you want a gunner who will draw the defense allowing for easy buckets for her teammates while getting 17-20 points per night, that’s CC. She’s also going to turn it over a ton.

If you value other aspects of basketball beyond offense and logo threes, then AR is your choice.

Stephen A. Smith Says WNBA ROY Race Is Still Neck and Neck

Oddly, Stephen A. Smith has been the voice of reason coming out of the break.

While most people are ready to anoint Clark, he says the ROY race is still neck and neck when looking at it through refined basketball spectacles.

In a segment of “The Stephen A. Smith Show” that was released on YouTube Saturday, Smith said, “Right now, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are neck and neck [for Rookie of the Year].

“Yeah, Caitlin Clark is 13th in the league in scoring, she’s the league leader in assists, and she also leads the league in turnovers, too,” Smith added. “Angel Reese is a walking double-double. They got an opportunity to make the playoffs, as well.”

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever are also close in the standings as they have been all season, fighting for the seventh and eighth playoff slots.



Despite Clarkmania, her team is very talented but still has a losing record (13-15), proof that they haven’t figured out how to maximize Clark’s production yet, so we must assume we haven’t seen nearly the best of the league’s assists leader.



Indiana Fever Have More Talent Than Chicago Sky

The Sky have less talent than the Indiana Fever, who have the 2023 and 2024 No. 1 overall picks leading their team.

Rookie coach Teresa Weatherspoon has done a solid job of establishing the 11-16 Sky’s culture and working with the Twin Towers of Kamilla Cardoso and Reese.



Outside of Chennedy Carter, the Sky doesn’t have great offensive guard play, and they lack permiter shooting.

Both teams are works in progress but with bright futures. People are eager to give the Rookie of the Year award to Clark today, but just when you are ready to do it, Reese says “hold your horses I’m still in the game.”

You can’t count out any of these ladies. Both have had rookie seasons that have met and possibly even surpassed expectations.