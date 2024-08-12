“Leave Me Out Of This Until My Time Comes”: Angel Reese Wants No Parts Of Team USA Bashing By People Continuing To Use Caitlin Clark Snub As Weapon to Diminish Gold Medal

It’s only natural for major outlets such as ESPN to keep riding the wave and start promoting the next group of Olympic stars.

Angel Reese, however, who most expect to join Caitlin Clark on the 2028 Olympic Team, isn’t getting dragged into projections and predictions in the midst of her OG sisters of the hardwood bringing home another gold medal.

In response to an ESPN Women’s Hoops X post dropping names such as JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Clark and Reese, as the future of Team USA hoops, “Chi Barbie” said, “Let’s just congratulate these women and let them enjoy this moment! Leave me out of this until my time comes”

The Olympics is over. Team USA women won the gold medal for the eighth straight time dating back to 1992 and were rarely challenged until the gold medal game where they defeated France 67-66 in a thriller.

The rabble-rousers and those obsessed with creating false narratives, however, are trying to blemish the Team USA win and continue to complain about Caitlin Clark‘s absence in the Olympics.

Earlier this summer, WNBA rookies Clark and Angel Reese were excluded from the 2024 women’s roster by USA Basketball, a decision that faced widespread backlash because many felt it was a missed opportunity to continue capitalizing on the elevated global profile of women’s basketball.

With the win against the host country, the U.S. team won its 61st straight Olympic game and improved its overall Olympic record to 78-3.

Journalists Continue To Push Caitlin Clark Snub Narrative As Team USA Wins 8th Straight Gold

Call it Caitlin Clark withdrawal for white journalists seeking an exhaustive narrative maybe, because it seems that despite the historic win, CC’s Olympic snub was still a sore subject, especially for the casual fan or mid shock jock like Barstool’s Kayce Smith.

The whining has continued even though the Olympics is over and the countdown to Clark returning on Aug. 16 against Diana Taurasi’s Phoenix Mercury should be all the excitement her cult needs.

With little to no basketball knowledge or history of the WNBA, certain reporters use race-baiting, political buzz words and nonsensical fanboy takes to stay in the game and stir the pot.

That buzzword being “Caitlin Clark.” Once that happens, inevitably Black Twitter rallies around Angel Reese.



In this case, both Clark and Reese were used to overshadow Team USA’s victory, demean Diana Taurasi’s age and six Olympic gold medals and A’ja Wilson’s historic MVP campaign.

Barstool’s Kayce Smith Gets Roasted For Cailtin Clark Take

Smith did get thoroughly roasted under her post, but the engagement was plentiful with over 370 reposts and thousands of views and comments to date. So, mission accomplished?

While most of us have already reconciled the fact that Clark will be in the Olympics in 2028, there are some people who continue to fuel the fire with narratives that only cause division within the league and amongst WNBA fans

Angel Reese Doesn’t Want To Hear About 2028 Olympic Team

Reese has always been very respectful of the OGs in the league and has taken her initiation lumps with few complaints. She’s earned her props throughout the league through her daily grind, which has produced a record amount of double-doubles for the rookie.

Clark has been on the low since the Olympics jumped off. She’s decided to step back, gather herself and revive her body for the stretch run of the WNBA season, as her Indiana Fever team continues to be a tough draw for any squad.

By lying low, Clark has also done nothing to overshadow the accomplishments of her fellow WNBA players during their Olympic moment.

She understands that the more visible or vocal she was during the Olympics, certain narratives would be spun, and the discussion would be diverted to her cult followers in the industry. That was Clark’s way of showing support.

Reese has been everywhere supporting Team USA and other sports. She was in France, she was on stage at Lallapalooza with Megan Thee Stallion, she is a part of the new 3v3 league that WNBA players are launching, and she just dropped her Reebok line.

The Chicago Sky and social media sensation launched her highly anticipated “Reebok by Angel” collection, and the gear and kicks have serious brand potential.

Reese, 22, is Reebok’s first major NIL signing and the first to sign under the new president of basketball, Shaquille O’Neal, and vice president, Allen Iverson, as part of the brand’s long-term strategy to reclaim its standing as a dominant player in sports culture.

Reebok x Angel Reese

Reese and Clark are committed to respecting the OGs of the game, while beating them on the court and truly trying to help the total game grow.

Reese lets you know that neither will be used to promote an agenda that in any way downplays or degrades the accomplishments of legendary players that inspired them. No matter how bad Clark fanatics want rush her to the finish line, while taking Reese along for the ride.

Everything in due time.