Allen Iverson Wants All He’s Owed From Philly, And That Includes A Leadership Spot From The Sixers | But Is That What They Want?

Allen Iverson holds a unique place in the sport of basketball. Known for his indestructible spirit, distinctive style, and phenomenal skills, Iverson left an indelible mark on the NBA and the sport at large. However, in retirement, Iverson would like more of a role for the organization that gave him the platform to become “The Answer.”

But is that how Philly feels?

“My role there is nowhere near where I think it should be,” Iverson said on “Headliners with Rachel Nichols.” “I love Philadelphia so much and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name.”

Iverson doesn’t necessarily have a vision for his role, but he is willing to be a Swiss Army knife for the team.

“Just anything I have as a basketball savant, just use me,” Iverson continued.

Yo, Philly!

For Iverson, the Sixers are a lifetime deal, which he is used to based on his famous relationship with Reebok. In October of 2023, Reebok announced it was advancing its relationship with Iverson by naming him vice president of basketball. The president: Shaquille O’Neal.

Reebok has blazed the art of the long-term deal with Iverson. Iverson signed an endorsement contract in 2001 that was heavily loaded on the back vend. It was also the same year he led the Sixers to his only NBA Finals appearance and was also named the NBA’s MVP.

The future Hall of Famer had an exceptional two-year college career at Georgetown, setting the stage for his entry into the NBA.

Drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996, Iverson immediately made an impact. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year and soon became known for his aggressive playing style, lightning-quick crossovers, and scoring ability. Iverson, often the smallest player on the court, played with a fearlessness and tenacity that belied his size.

Changing the Game

Iverson’s impact on the game was profound. He was instrumental in ushering in a new era of guard play. Prior to Iverson, the NBA was dominated by taller, bigger players. Iverson challenged this norm, proving that a smaller, quick guard could not only survive but thrive and dominate in the league. His crossover dribble, most famously used to score over Michael Jordan, became a staple in every aspiring player’s arsenal.

Off the court, Iverson was just as influential. He brought hip-hop culture into the mainstream of the NBA. With his cornrows, tattoos, and distinctive style, Iverson resonated with a younger generation of fans. He was unapologetically himself, and this authenticity endeared him to many while also drawing controversy in a league still grappling with its identity and image.

Iverson spent 12 seasons with the 76ers, earning eight All-Star nominations and is second all-time in franchise history in points and leads numerous other categories. Iverson’s career was not without its challenges. Although his attitude and style sometimes clashed with NBA management and media, he is the epitome of a Sixer and deserves a larger opportunity within the franchise.