Allen Iverson Is Getting A Statue From The 76ers | That’s Another Reason For Reebok To Celebrate It’s Greatest Win Over Nike

Former NBA superstar Allen Iverson enjoyed a legendary career. The No. 1 overall pick out of Georgetown in 1996, “Bubba Chuck,” as he’s affectionately known, played a leading role in shaping NBA culture during the culture shift in the NBA.

With his signature braids, tattoos and baggy clothes the 6-foot Iverson brought his hard hat nightly, making the Sixers a must-see ticket. Iverson’s toughness, grit and edgy, hip-hop persona was just a part of who he was. He was also one of the most talented and impactful players to ever grace the league.

NBA legend Allen Iverson almost signed with Jordan Brand, before inking his lifetime deal with Reebok early in NBA career. (Getty Images)

Iverson Turned Down Jordan Brand

Upon his arrival to the NBA Iverson was courted by all of the major shoe companies, and although he signed a lifetime deal with Reebok, Jordan Brand was very interested. As with most young Black males growing up during that time, owning and wearing Jordan sneakers meant everything, and Iverson admits he was no different.

The “Bubba Chuck” Almost Became A Thing

Iverson, who is getting his own statue placed on Legends Walk, outside the Philadelphia 76ers arena on April 12th, 2004, admits that he always admired MJ. Jordan Brand pulled out all of the stops.

Sports Illustrated also mentions that as part of the Jordan Brand pitch, that they’d even created a prototype shoe nicknamed the “Bubba Chuck,” which is the name that everyone from Iverson’s hometown of Hampton/Newport News, Virginia affectionately calls him.



That wasn’t enough to sway Iverson who decided to go with Reebok, where he’s now been for 27 years.

“Remember that like it was yesterday because that was a big decision for me,” Iverson told Complex. “Just looking back on it, I feel good about the decision I made for the loyalty from Reebok and our relationship.”

“They [Nike] had a shoe, but I was convinced when I went I in the meeting with Reebok that that’s what I wanted to do. They were great salespeople, and they made me comfortable about getting to where I’m at right now with the company.”

Iverson Lands Lifetime Deal With Reebok

Iverson’s initial deal was for 10 years, $50 million. That deal was upgraded mightily following Iverson’s 2001 MVP season which also included him leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals. After that strong showing Iverson signed a lifetime deal with the shoe giant, one that pays him $800,000 annually and will give him a huge $32 million payout when he turns 55 in 2030.

While he could’ve signed with Jordan Brand, it’s highly unlikely he would’ve received these types of perks, especially at that time. Also, his signing with Reebok allowed him to forge his own way in the sneaker world and create another marketable identity for the brand.

Iverson also recently became the shoe giant’s vice president of basketball division joining the great Shaquille O’Neal, who’s the president.

“The Answer” is what they call him.