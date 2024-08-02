“Why She Wanna Be Angel Reese So Bad:” Fans Accuse Caitlin Clark Of Going Onstage With Jordan Travis Because Reese Twerked With Megan Thee Stallion

Caitlin Clark attended a Jordan Davis concert accompanied by her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, and both players went on stage and embraced the singer.

This was a few weeks after Angel Reese was twerking on stage at a Megan Thee Stallion concert.

Angel Reese and two of her teammates twerk for and clap the cheeks of rapper Megan the Horse. #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/XZ0kv8E9Go — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 19, 2024

Reese and Meg also hooked up on stage at Lollapalooza recently.

Angel Reese surprising Megan Thee Stallion at #Lollapalooza is absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/kWlfc3UKDl — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) August 2, 2024

Jordan Davis Shows That Country Music Love to Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull

Davis showed Clark and Hull the crossover love that WNBA players need in order to market and brand themselves and the league. Davis even passed Clark the mic and let her sing some of the words to one of his songs. The crowd responded very favorably.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull join Jordan Davis on stage to conclude his show in Indy pic.twitter.com/jqmulLoaNZ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 1, 2024

Angel Reese Fans Say Clark Was Trying To Copy and Clout Chase

Some Reese fans thought Clark was clout-chasing and doing that to keep up with Angel Reese who has a very busy social life and was already on Megan Thee Stallion’s stage.

“She’s just trying to be like Angel Reese, she saw Angel going to concerts and bringing her teammates on stage so now she’s trying to copy that,” one fan posted.

“Why she wanna be Angel Reese so bad,” @AngeReeseGOAT tweeted.

She’s just trying to be like Angel Reese, she saw Angel going to concerts and bringing her teammates on stage so now she’s trying to copy that. — Kimaboo (@Kimalouie) August 1, 2024

There’s always going to be a comparison between Reese and Clark, and people choosing sides and trying to fuel a rivalry that only truly exists in the minds of a new generation of women’s basketball fans, which both players have accepted.

Reese is enjoying her WNBA break and was spotted in Paris to support Team USA, who she hopes to play for in 2028. Reese has also been hanging with various NBA celebrities like Boston Celtics NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, and there are rumors of a love connection between Reese and Detroit Pistons player Jalen Duren.

Clark isn’t jet-setting across the country, but she’s definitely having fun. She posted pics of herself, and teammates Hull and Katie Lous Samuelson getting white girl wasted on a boat while taking in the sun in bikinis.

Caitlin Clark enjoying her time off with friends 🫶 pic.twitter.com/BjMP9JryqZ — LeLaker (@LeLaker) July 28, 2024

WNBA Will Continue To Benefit From Rising Celebrity Of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

So both Chi Barbie and CC are celebrities. Their audiences are clearly different when it comes to their personal lives and their personal connections with people. Just look at the concerts that attracted them. Meg Thee Stallion is a hardcore and pop hip-hop artist, whose brand has begun to transcend her music.

Jordan Davis is a songwriter in the American country pop genre. You couldn’t be on more opposite sides of the musical and cultural spectrum.

So the comparisons and the alleged rivalry and the different fan base is all built in. It’s been there since Reese, a child of Baltimore, went to LSU and won a national championship by defeating the pony-tail rocking all-time NCAA leading scorer from the sticks of Iowa.



Fans are accusing WNBA star Caitlin Clark of going on stage with country music star Jordan Travis because she was copying off Angel Reese, who hit the stage with Megan Thee Stallion. (Screenshot)

And their fan bases will always be around to fuel the fire, keep the brand hot and ultimately the money flowing.