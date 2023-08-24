“I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Be On Shade Room Every Time I Post Something” | Angel Reese Taking Online Classes After Fame Exploded

In April the LSU Tigers women’s basketball program behind star Angel Reese shocked many by winning the national championship. That win propelled the star forward and rapper/hooper Flau’Jae Johnson to another level of fame. For Reese, a Baltimore native who grew up playing with the boys on the tough streets of Charm City, this newfound fame has been positive for her career elevation.

Angel Reese NIL Queen

The outspoken rebounding machine has seen her NIL valuation increase to over $1.6 million which is a 27 percent increase since the Tigers cut down the nets in Dallas. Reese has also seen her social media following grow leaps and bounds. But with fame also comes drawbacks. One of those for Reese is related to trying to once again be a regular student on the Baton Rouge campus.

Angel Reese has to take online classes at LSU because of her level of fame ⭐️



Reese Now Enrolled In Online Classes?

Say it isn’t so. Reese, who’s technically beginning her senior year, has decided to take all online courses to not have to deal with the daily hoopla surrounding her now. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue the future top-3 WNBA pick had this to say.

“I didn’t think I was gonna be on Shade Room every time I post something,” Reese said. “I don’t feel like I’m a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look as a celebrity now because of the impact I’ve had not just on women’s basketball, but sports in general, and Black women,” Reese said. “Things have changed for me.”

Reese’s version of the “You Can’t See My Face” gesture made famous by rappers Flava Flav (Public Enemy) and Tony Yayo (G-Unit) became a meme after she did it to Iowa star Caitlin Clark in the final seconds of the title game.

Reese Is Staying Grounded

Despite her instant fame which brought a change in her status, Reese says she focused on what she does best.

“School’s first, basketball is next,” Reese said. “I wouldn’t be here without school and basketball, so that’s my priority.”

Reese joins LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who’s also taking classes online at the Baton Rouge school.