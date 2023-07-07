Flau’jae Johnson And Lil Wayne Connect At Essence Fest | Are The Rumors True?

Ever since Flau’jae Johnson helped LSU win the women’s college basketball national title this past spring her star has been on the rise. The rapper and baller was rumored to have caught the attention of New Orleans rap superstar Lil Wayne, and people wondered whether a collaboration was in the works. The two finally met last week at Essence Festival.

Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??!🔥🔥 What is life 😫 pic.twitter.com/38TinB05Ja — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 4, 2023

Essence Fest Connection In NOLA

According to reports, the two connected after Wayne’s surprise performance. They hugged, posed for a few pictures and chatted briefly.

Now, the two are reportedly gearing up to collaborate on a song.

Flau’jae is a serious baller and the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year in women’s college basketball. But she’s also a serious rapper.

She made a remix of fellow rapper Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” that went viral. Flau’jae has collaborated with Lil Baby and Boosie, and is prolific in the freestyle and mixtape scene. She also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah’s Lifetime series “The Rap Game.”

Flau’jae’s Father Was A Local Rap Legend

Flau’jae has been signed to Roc Nation since 2020. Her father Jason Johnson was the late Savannah, Georgia, rapper Jason “Camouflage” Johnson. He was a local legend but died months before she was born.

“Just being who he was, I feel like it’s just in me. I get inspired, but it’s really in me to do great things,” Flau’jae told USA Today this year. “I feel like he’s who I look up to, especially in music. Cadences and flows and rhymes that I do are inspired by him. He still has a lot of inspiration on everything that I do.” Flau’jae’s musical talent and her basketball career would have been a problem in the past. But now that college athletes can profit off NIL deals the sky’s the limit.

According to the website, ON3, which tracks and ranks college NIL deals, Flau’jae’s deals total more than $1 million. Some estimates have her at more than $2 million. That ain’t too bad.

No matter what this song with Wayne ultimately becomes, there will be enough initial interest off of it to parlay into some other kind of deal. If it becomes a hit, then who knows what could come next.