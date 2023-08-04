“My Brother Wayne Is At Least Into The Relaunch As I Am” | Skip Bayless Announces Lil Wayne Will Be A Regular Part Of New “Undisputed” Following Shannon Sharpe’s Exit

FS1’s “Undisputed” hosted by Skip Bayless will relaunch on Aug. 28, and the talking head will be joined by rapper Lil Wayne. As fans of the show know, Wayne’s “No Mercy” was the intro to “Undisputed” in its last iteration. Now the rapper will have a regular weekly segment on Fridays.

Skip And Wayne Are Tight

“My brother Wayne is at least into the relaunch as I am,” Bayless said. “He is heart and soul into the relaunch. If he’s hot, if he’s rolling, who knows, maybe we’ll keep him for a segment, if he has the time.That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional. And you hang on his every word because trust me he has thought through every single word. I like to think that I see things and say things that others don’t. Wayne is my match. That’s why I love him so much. That’s why we text so much about sports. We’re kindred spirits, but we do see things differently, but very deeply.”

Here's this week's "Skip Bayless Show" as I go inside Lil Wayne's creating a new intro song for the new Undisputed launching Aug. 28 … is Dak a Hall of Famer or Shamer? … Bud Crawford>>>Floyd Mayweather Jr.: https://t.co/ONDo5qwQ8r — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 3, 2023

Bayless and FS1 were forced to look for a revamp when co-host Shannon Sharpe exited the show. According to reports, Sharpe and Bayless’ relationship was eroding and the Pro Football Hall of Famer grew tired of the personal shots Bayless would take at him on air.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

But when you roll in the mud, you’re going to … never mind.

New Iteration Of “Undisputed”

Good luck to Bayless and Wayne on their endeavor. Hopefully, their friendship can survive the ratings-at-all-costs mentality that is hot take sports culture.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be an official co-host on the new “Undisputed.” There were reports that Richard Sherman and Bayless had talks about the former All-Pro joining the show, but nothing has been finalized on that front.

Wayne will bring an audience due to his celebrity, at least, on Fridays for his segment. Time will tell how it carries over.

Rappers Ma$e and Cam’ron have done well with their sports talk show “It Is What It Is.” Maybe the bosses at FS1 think they can harness something with Wayne and Bayless.