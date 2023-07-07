“All I Have To Do Is Let Charles Go First” | Skip Bayless Would Like Charles Barkley To Be His Debate Partner On Undisputed So He Could “Make A Fool Of Himself”

Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless don’t like each other, and it stems from years of back-and-forth shots. The latest being given by Barkley during last week’s “The Match” golf match, when he said “if they’re gonna give people buyouts if they’re working with a damn idiot, I want one too.” That was in reference to Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1’s “Undisputed.”

That came years after a 2005 interview with The Washington Post where Barkley said he’d like to “kill” Bayless. In 2021 he said he wanted to put Bayless in a “body cast.”

Now it seems as if Bayless is ready for war, and he’s using his show “Undisputed” as a way of bringing the two archnemeses together. During a recent episode of his “The Skip Bayless Show” podcast, Bayless called out the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer.

“Charles Barkley would be my dream partner for Undisputed.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/vVBTdLFHmd — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) July 6, 2023

Bayless Wants Barkley To Replace Shannon Sharpe

With “Undisputed” slated to return on Aug. 28 as they look for a viable replacement for the ever popular Sharpe, Bayless is calling on Barkley to sit opposite him in the debate chair.

“All I have to do is let Charles go first and listen to him make a fool of himself,” Skip Bayless said. “I get to sit back and watch him walk right into an indefensible trap. I wouldn’t even have to try. So please, please, please, Charles, come be this idiot’s partner.”

Bayless even insinuated the possibility of paying Barkley as a way to get him on board.

“You, Charles, would be a one-man Washington Generals [team that always loses to the Harlem Globetrotters],” Bayless said. “You’d be a solo ‘Shaqtin A Fool’ on a daily basis. You’d be a the equivalent of Adam Morrison, an all-time draft bust, a bust that I would put straight into my debate hall of fame.”

Sounds like fighting words from Bayless. It’ll be interesting to see if Barkley, the “Inside The NBA” on TNT legend, responds.

Paul Finebaum was really happy when Charles Barkley called Skip Bayless an "idiot."https://t.co/rd5WlUDSGK — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) July 5, 2023

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Agrees With Barkley’s Assessment Of Bayless

Barkley isn’t the only one who seems to think Bayless is an idiot. Paul Finebaum, also known as “The Mouth of the South” because of his SEC roots, had an opinion about this during an interview on “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.”

After crediting Barkley for changing his will to allot $5 million for Black students at his alma mater Auburn in wake of the Supreme Court affirmative action ruling, Finebaum was not done praising the Round Mound of Rebound.

“He did something else which really impressed me last week. He did what all of us wanted to do for at least the last 25 years, and that’s call Skip Bayless an idiot,” Finebaum said.

Wonder if Bayless will respond to Finebaum next.