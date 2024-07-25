“When I’m Driving and Police Is Behind Me My Heart Beats Fast Like Y’all”: Snoop Dogg Says Being Most “Famous Rapper Ever” Doesn’t Change The Fact That He’s Black

Snoop Dogg will represent a groundbreaking moment in hip-hop and American history when he will be among the final torchbearers before the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26. Snoop will also be doing commentary on various sports and from different landmarks in Paris as the Olympic Games heat up.

In a recent interview, California rapper The Game described his big homie Snoop Dogg as a “safe artist.”

Snoop recently appeared on Drink Champs, an award-winning podcast hosted by rapper NORE, formerly of the classic rap tandem Capone-N-Noreaga (C-N-N) and addressed Game’s claim.

NORE wanted Snoop’s opinion on that assessment, bringing up the fact that Snoop once faced murder charges and was able to escape that situation and become an all-encompassing brand. A guy who will carry on the last leg of the Olympic torch in Paris.

“You had a murder case. There’s no way you can be a safe artist,” NORE said, while laughing to soften the tension in the air.

“I guess probably because of what I created…after that,” Snoop replied. “I got into the football leagues. I do things with special needs kids. With the parents. Gang violence. The things that I’ve done to create a whole new narrative on who I am, so that would probably make him feel I’m safe. But I’m still a n-gga though,” Snoop said.

“When I’m driving, and the police are behind me, my heart beats fast like the rest of y’all.”

Snoop always has the jokes, but we all know good and well what he means despite his meteoric rise and his friendship with Martha Stewart, and the way he is able to cross brands from Crip to selling baby cribs. He’s gone from stoner to the guy NORE called “the most famous rapper ever.”

That might be true. Few rappers can say they have Snoop’s reach. He can do cooking shows for middle- to upper-aged white women and make rap songs or sell a used marijuana blunt that he smoked and preserved for $2,000 at auction.

Snoop knows that end of the day he’s a Black man and one with a criminally affiliated past despite the good grace that the Lord and the general public have bestowed upon him. Even as one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in entertainment, he still feels just as vulnerable as he does invincible.

Snoop and Olympic Both Big Deal Worldwide

The Olympics is a huge worldwide deal. And apparently, so is Snoop Dogg.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mayor of Saint-Denis Mathieu Hanotin revealed that the rapper will carry the Olympic torch through the streets of the Paris suburb, which is also the home of the Stade de France Olympic Stadium.

There are already odds on whether or not Snoop will light one up with the Olympic torch. That would truly be iconic.

Snoop Will Provide Olympic Coverage For NBC

NBC previously announced that the rapper and media personality will be remaining in France after his global “hip-hop” moment and join the network in France for the Summer Games, where he will help provide coverage of the event, including “regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock,” NBC said in a press release.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said in a statement.

Talk about the best of both worlds. Snoop Dogg is a true example of someone who found a way to be for everyone. He’s been around for four decades, and he’s become part of the musical and cultural fabric of this country.

He might remind us that he’s still a Black man in America and every day could be his last, but he’s living a dream and providing hope to anyone who cares to learn about his journey.