‘That Baby Gonna Average 20 Rebounds Per Game’: Fans’ Wild Reactions To Rumors Of Relationship Between Angel Reese and Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is extremely popular and has no shortage of love interests, although hooping is clearly her first priority, as she is a strong contender for WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Reese, a former LSU basketball star, has over 3 million social media followers who are very interested in her life off the court. Ever since her public breakup with Florida State basketball star Cam’Ron Fletcher after a year-long love affair, Reese hasn’t claimed anyone.



Kysre Gondrezick stuns at ESPYs with Jaylen Brown, proving she's winning off the court.https://t.co/0SdczRHIOe — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) July 12, 2024

She’s been a free agent, enjoying hoops, her rising celebrity and hanging out with everyone from rappers to NBA conference finals MVPs such as Jaylen Brown, and his new lady, former Chicago Sky player Kysre Gondrezick.



Angel Reese Has Been Building Celebrity Relationships

A few months back Reese was spotted cruising the streets of Chicago with rapper G Herbo in his Tesla Cybertruck.

Recently, according to reports, Reese has been spotted hanging tough with Detroit Pistons baller Jalen Duren.

According to reports, the ballers have been seen together at several public events and social gatherings, fueling the gossip mill.



On Tuesday, Duren, 20, posted a video of the sunset from an unknown location on his Instagram Stories. The background for the clip appeared to be similar to where Reese, 22, had posted a picture on her Instagram Stories of her lying out in a pink Gucci monokini and pink Chanel shades the day before.

From attending high-profile parties to casual outings, their relationship hasn’t gone unnoticed.

While neither Reese nor Duren has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship, their frequent appearances together of course fuels the speculation. It is possible that they are just friends, as Reese has plenty of male fans and acquaintances.

Angel Reese vibing with Jalen Duren 👀



(h/t @TheShadeRoom)pic.twitter.com/RP6NhTFVtP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 30, 2024

The growing rumors have fans commenting on social media and some of the X users should be stand up comedians.



And although none of her recent appearances with males in public are anything more than “friendships,” according to Reese, the optics have definitely caught the attention of her fan base.

Most responses were positive with many fans rooting for the duo and hoping for an official announcement from “Chi Barbie” soon.



Not sure if any of these rendezvous or collabs are happening in Paris, but Reese is always on the move, so if you blink you might be three days behind with the tea.

Celebrity life aside, most WNBA fans are eagerly awaiting Reese’s return to the court once the Olympics is over.



Reese Is Battling Caitlin Clark For WNBA Rookie of the Year

Once these 2024 Paris Olympics close in August and Reese gets back to the hardwood, fans will be waiting to see if the double-double machine, who’s averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds over her first 24 games, can continue to help elevate the league as Caitlin Clark’s archnemesis dating back to college.