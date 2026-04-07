‘The W Folding By The Middle Of The Season’: Some WNBA Fans Still Question Sustainability Of 400% Salary Increase New CBA Brings Angel Reese, Other Stars

There’s plenty of WNBA fans who are happy that these players finally got salary increases that at least make them appear to be paid like pros. Others wanted to rain on the parade, doubting that the new salaries will help a league that has been largely subsidized and taking losses since its inception.

CBA Brings Huge Raises For Notable WNBA Players & Rookies

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Angel Reese is fresh off a trade to the Atlanta Dream. Not only does she get an entirely new team to play for with upgraded stars such as Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, but Reese won’t have a problem affording her apartment anymore with a 400 percent pay raise. Reese, who starred collegiately at the University of Maryland and LSU, will be going from making $75,000 in salary to more than $300,000 in salary during the 2026 WNBA season.

Notable Projected WNBA Salary Increases per the new CBA



Aliyah Boston: $94k -> $574k

Caitlin Clark: $85k -> $528k

Paige Bueckers: $80k -> $500k

Cameron Brink: $85k -> $493k

Sonia Citron: $80k -> $436k

Angel Reese: $75k -> $350k



More: https://t.co/CUiJdeDw7l — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 4, 2026

“The WNBA is projecting annual losses of $60 -$100 million for each season under the new CBA which spans a 5-7 year period,” one observer said. “Absurd lmfao the league that was subsidized will not last long … no title 9 in pro sports lmao,” said another. “If equality was real, they’d be making $50k. Every D league men’s player would destroy them in a blowout,” said one fan. “the W folding by the middle of the season. They’ll blame Trump and sexism lol,” said another.

What If Caitlin Clark Effect Wanes?

Those that laud the “Caitlin Clark Effect” as the main catalyst for this new CBA success, are fearful of what the future holds if Clark’s popularity wanes at all.

“This is great but what happens when the Caitlin Clark affect wears off and they are back to 3000 fans per game? League will go under,” one user predicted.

Not everyone was as pessimistic.

“The raises, new CBA and tv deal weren’t built around Caitlin Clark to begin with so the EFFECT you speak of won’t be much of an issue. Plenty great players came in during that draft and there’s more to come.,” one fan said. “Used to be tennis or golf only but you can now start training your daughter for the wnba for a more than honest living,” added another. “Angel making less than Cam and Sonia is crazy work,” said one fan who was trying to figure out how the new salaries actually work and why some players are projected to make more than others.

Rookies Coming Into WNBA Paid More Than Ever

Anyway you slice it, it’s a great time to be entering the league. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft is still up for grabs. Awa Fam, Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd are among those in contention. Whoever gets the top slot, under the new rookie-scale contract, they will be making more than six times what 2025 No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers, signed for in her rookie season.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd, pictured here with Stephen Curry, is a projected top 3 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft (Getty Images)

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The Dallas Wings’ first overall selection will come with a $500,000 base salary in year 1, according to reports about the CBA term sheet.

Let’s compare.

Under the 2025 CBA, Bueckers made $78,831 in her first season, which accounted for roughly 5% of the league’s $1.5 million salary cap. The No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2026 draft will account for 7% of the $7 million salary cap.

First Round Picks To Make Almost $300K Per

As far as lottery selections go, these talented ballers will also receive full salary protection their rookie season, ESPN reported. The second overall pick will earn $466,913 and the last pick of the first round, No. 15, will earn $289,133.

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All remaining draft picks will earn the rookie minimum at $270,000.

So, yes, the players did get way more money with this new CBA, which also proves that the league is pulling money from somewhere to be able to give such significant increases. But if the WNBA continues to grow at the rate these new salaries suggest, how long until these salaries aren’t enough?